There was some positive financial information shared with the public during last week’s Calvert commissioners meeting; however, in light of the negative impact COVID-19 is having on citizens and the local business community, the board received the news with a grain of salt.
In early February, county government will finalize numbers for it’s recommended budget for fiscal 2022, which begins July 1, 2021.
Tim Hayden, finance and budget director, reported on Dec. 15 that Calvert ended fiscal 2020 “with an unaudited surplus of $10 million.”
The commissioners had reduced the county’s property tax rate from $0.937 per $100 of assessed value to $0.932 per $100. The current plan is to reduce the rate even more in fiscal 2022 to $0.927 per $100.
“Revenue is off to a strong start,” Hayden said of the initial months of fiscal 2021, which runs from July 1 of this year to June 30, 2021.
As for income tax, a revenue stream that provides 30% of the general fund’s composition, Hayden reported the county has seen its “first positive variance since [fiscal] 2012.”
Hayden reported that for the past seven years actual income tax numbers “have come in lower than projected.” He added that for income tax receipts, fiscal 2021 “is off to a gangbusters start.”
According to the current estimated income tax revenue, that line item could top $100 million in the county’s next operating budget.
“At some point it’s going to catch up with us,” Commissioner President Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) predicted. Hance noted that many state and federal initiatives would soon be ending.
“We know firsthand that businesses are struggling and people are unemployed,” said Hance. “So far the federal government has artificially pumped up the economy. At some point that’s going to stop and those businesses are going to struggle to come back to where they were. There will be a gap. That extra money is not going to keep coming.”
“I’m trying to get a real picture,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who noted that in fiscal 2023 the county’s annual revenue “will drop $9 million from the Dominion project.” The latter decrease is per the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement Calvert has with the owners and operators of the liquefied natural gas plant at Cove Point.
Commissioner Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) pointed out that the higher than projected income tax revenues could be the result of having the federal and state income tax filing deadlines pushed back three months due to the coronavirus. The income tax projections are based on money taxpayers earned in calendar year 2019 before the crisis began.
“I’m not saying we should prepare for rain, but there’s a possibility of a storm cloud,” Hart warned. “I just don’t want us to fall off a cliff next year.”
“We are doing well in the pandemic,” Hayden stated. “If COVID[-19] shuts our world down things could change.”
Beth Richmond, finance and budget deputy director, pointed out that Calvert retained its AAA bond rating with three agencies due to its increases in fund balances and fiscal conservancy.
“By keeping tax rates low and a conservative budget approach, it gives us the flexibility to weather any storm,” Richmond said.
The county government’s biggest single expenditure — public education — could see budgetary angst during the fiscal 2022 planning cycle. As pointed out during the presentation, there is no funding formula for the Calvert County Board of Education in place for that year.
Hayden stated county officials are predicting a “very significant decline” in student enrollment for fiscal 2022, which he added is a trend “throughout the country.”
Edith Hutchins, Calvert public schools’ chief financial officer, stated that due to the system’s “modified plan” that has been in place since March due to the coronavirus, “some expenditures are lower than normal.” She added that “salaries and benefits are still being paid.”
“Funding the contracts and paying for the benefits is my priority,” said Edith Hutchins. She estimated “at least $195 million will be needed” in fiscal 2022. She added that she and school system officials across Maryland are hoping the state is able to provide its share of funding and hold the counties “harmless” from any budget cuts.
“I think it’s going to take a lot of cooperation on both boards’ parts,” said Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R), who indicated a joint meeting of the commissioners and board of education appears in the works during the budget process.
Richmond stated the staff’s proposed budget, which is tentatively scheduled for a public hearing in late March, will not include new positions or new initiatives, and neither salary steps nor a cost of living adjustment will be made for Calvert County employees.
Hayden said, “There’s lots of time between now and June,” when the fiscal 2022 budget is finalized.
