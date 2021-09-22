The responsibility of transporting students to and from public schools in Southern Maryland continues to be a challenge for parents and administrators. A shortage of bus drivers — which has impacted public systems nationwide — is a predicament that may not be remedied until at least mid-year.
“I just recruited two people,” Michael Kessler, a bus contractor in St. Mary’s County told Southern Maryland News. “I’m going to have to wait six to eight months to get him certified.”
Kessler said Maryland’s Motor Vehicle Administration “is backed up big-time” in the arduous certification process.
While Kessler, who has nine buses, stated, “I have my company covered,” he explained his brother Jay, who is also a contractor in St. Mary’s, is short a few drivers. Michael Kessler and his son have been aiding Jay by availing themselves as substitute drivers.
“We’re not as comfortable as we used to be,” said Kessler. “We’ve always worked it through. But COVID really hurt recruiting.”
Like the other two counties, St. Mary’s has been driving on while complaints about students having to stand on buses show up on social media.
“It’s normal during the beginning of the school year,” Jeff Thompson, director of transportation for St. Mary’s public schools, told Southern Maryland News. Thompson said the incidents of students standing during bus transport were only occurring on high school buses, adding “to my knowledge” it’s been taken care of.
He explained buses have seating for 72 students, or three per seat at 24 seats. High school students, who are larger than elementary or middle schoolers, sometimes choose to stand rather than sit three abreast.
In Calvert County this week, school transportation officials offered up some strategy to remedy the overcrowded buses that have been running late.
In a missive addressed to parents and guardians of students at Northern High, Northern and Windy Hill middle schools, and Windy Hill, Mount Harmony, Sunderland, Huntingtown and Barstow elementary schools, school officials reported a “reorganization” plan for bus routes was being implemented.
“Our contractors and bus drivers continue to work hard to safely transport our students to and from school each day,” the missive reads. “This reorganization could result in reassigning routes to a different bus number and a different driver, ride times which are noticeably longer for some students, fewer stops in neighborhoods, more students assigned to each stop, bus stop locations further away from students’ homes and buses with more students than are currently assigned.”
The changes were implemented Tuesday.
During mid-afternoon that day, Edward Cassidy, Calvert public schools’ transportation director, told Southern Maryland News that according to the feedback he received from the impacted schools, “the buses are getting there earlier, a little bit faster,” but cautioned that the impact during the afternoon run had yet to be felt.
Cassidy and a few other members of the transportation staff have been filling in as substitute drivers since the start of the new school year, as Calvert is approximately 18 drivers short.
Another transportation concern at some Calvert schools is the result of parents dropping off students at schools.
The grandparent of a student at Barstow Elementary, who declined to give her name, sent an anonymous letter to Superintendent Daniel Curry complaining about the vehicles that must line up and wait to enter the school parking lot to drop students off. The situation is due to the school’s refusal to allow students access to the building until classes start.
Cassidy admitted he was concerned about “parents driving on roads not built for that volume of traffic,” but added that the situation was not the purview of the school system's transportation department.
Cassidy also conceded that parents opting to drop their children off at school rather than put them on a bus has eased overcrowding.
“It’s allowed us to have more ample seating,” said Cassidy.
Like Calvert and St. Mary’s, Charles County public school officials have been trying to recruit new drivers, promising “a comprehensive program including individualized, behind-the-wheel training. Transportation supervisors complete observations of all school bus drivers on a regular basis to ensure these skills are utilized. School bus drivers must have a satisfactory MVA driving record history and also a department of transportation physical/medical card.”
A spokesman for Charles' public schools stated the system is currently operating 289 bus routes, but is working with contractors to make sure routes are covered.
"There have been lots of bus driver changes and there are some vacancies," Linda Gill, executive director of schools, said during the Charles school board meeting on Sept. 14.
The system is currently trying to fill 12 vacancies in the driver roster, as a result certain routes have been consolidated. However, routes would be reactivated as drivers were hired.
As is the case in Calvert, Charles transportation staff members have supported routes in case a regular driver is out.
Several routes have also been consolidated, which has led to some issues with late arrival and delayed drop offs of students.
The district is currently working with its contractors on certification strategies.
State officials are also trying to remedy the school transportation blues. Late last week, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced the Maryland Department of Transportation will host “Bus Drivers’ Day” at six MVA branch offices, including the Waldorf location on Industrial Park Drive.
Appointments for potential bus drivers will be scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We are grateful to all of the commercial driver’s license drivers who are willing to step up and serve as school bus drivers,” Hogan stated in a press release. “I have directed MVA to take additional steps to address a critical need in the industry and at the same time assist schools, parents and students across the state.”
Knowledge and skills testing will be available to qualified applicants. To schedule an appointment in advance, email schoolbus@mdot.maryland.gov.