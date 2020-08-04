A motorist, who has not been identified by police as of Tuesday afternoon, was killed by a falling tree while driving down Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville on Tuesday morning while Tropical Storm Isaias tore through St. Mary's, according to the St. Mary's sheriff's office.
The driver had been heading southbound on Three Notch Road, near Charlotte Hall School Road, around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, when a large tree on the shoulder of that side of the road fell onto the vehicle, trapping the driver, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the release says, and was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Police are not releasing the name of the person until family is notified.
Those who witnessed the collision are asked to contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200, extension 72337 if they have not yet provided a statement.