A Dunkirk man who has been incarcerated since late December of last year following a three-vehicle motor vehicle crash was sentenced for vehicular manslaughter Monday in Calvert County Circuit Court.
The crash, in which Christopher Fuller, 35, was the at-fault driver, resulted in the death of Kerri Lynn Clark, 50, of Chesapeake Beach and critically injured Lisa Ballard Porter, 38, of Owings.
In July, Fuller, who was served with an 18-count indictment in March, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by motor vehicle, causing life-threatening injury while under the influence of alcohol and two counts of second-degree assault.
The sentence handed down by Judge Mark Chandlee was the one requested by the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office and maximized what is allowed by current state law — 10 years on the manslaughter charge with all but four years suspended, three years for causing life-threatening injury while under the influence with all but two years suspended, plus 10 years for each assault count with those sentences suspended. The sentences, which total six active years in prison, will be served consecutively.
On Dec. 23, police responded to the crash on Route 260 in the area of Journey Drive.
According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the 2005 Hyundai Elantra driven by Fuller was traveling west on Route 260 when it struck the rear of the 2012 Ford Escape Clark was driving.
The impact caused Clark’s vehicle to go out of control and cross into oncoming traffic, where it struck a 2013 Honda CR-V driven by Porter. The resulting impact resulted in Clark's Ford leaving the roadway, going over a guardrail and down an embankment.
Clark was pronounced dead at the scene and Porter was taken by helicopter to Prince George’s shock trauma.
Christopher Monte, assistant state’s attorney, told the court Monday that Porter is facing a long path to recovery, remains in a wheelchair, has cognitive issues and likely faces further surgeries.
Investigators reported Fuller’s vehicle was traveling 81 mph in the 50 mph zone when the chain-reaction crashes occurred. A forensic analysis of a blood specimen taken from Fuller at CalvertHealth Medical Center after the incident revealed his blood alcohol level was 0.17, over twice the legal limit.
Officers and responders attempting to assist Fuller out of his vehicle after the crash encountered an individual who appeared inebriated and became argumentative. The defendant spit in the faces of a Maryland State Police trooper and a Dunkirk firefighter during the attempt to restrain him.
Some of Clark’s family members, friends and coworkers were in the courtroom physically and virtually during the sentencing hearing. Many had submitted impact statements to the courts.
“Kerri was part of my family,” said Dr. Gail Anderson, Clark’s employer for over 20 years. “I carry her soul in my heart.”
To Fuller, Anderson said, “I hope you get help for your problem.”
“Our lives will never be the same,” stated Clark’s sister, Cheryl, in a letter to the court that Monte read aloud.
Many of those submitting impact statements noted Clark’s caring nature and her penchant for putting others above herself. One of the missives noted that Clark, who normally returned to her native Illinois for winter holidays but didn’t make the trip due to COVID-19, was texting friends and relatives about the status of packages she had mailed just hours before she was killed.
“My client has been extremely remorseful,” defense attorney Andre Mahasa told the court. “his blood alcohol level was off the charts.”
Mahasa said Fuller has been in an alcohol rehabilitation program since being jailed and with his family’s support has started the road to recovery.
“I know my words can’t take away your pain,” Fuller said to Clark’s family. “I’ve committed myself to a life of sobriety.”
After reading a psalm, Fuller made eye contact with Clark’s coworkers in the court room and said, “I’m sorry.”
As part of his statement, Fuller also apologized to those who responded to the crash site.
“Absolutely senseless,” Chandlee said before imposing the sentence. “I hope you think about these two ladies every day of your life.”
In addition to jail time, Fuller was given five years of supervised probation.