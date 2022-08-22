Hollywood resident and businessman Sean Earley told Southern Maryland News on Monday that he is buying the two remaining McKay's grocery stores.
Earley, who recently purchased the Morris Point Restaurant in Abell and last year bought the Potomac Gardens general store, bar and dance hall in Coltons Point with Angela Wathen and Potomac Total Fitness in Lexington Park, also owns the Inn at Leonardtown. All told, he has 21 businesses in Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina, he said. The McKay's stores would be his 22nd and 23rd.
Earley said he plans on keeping the Hollywood store as a grocery, including retaining the employees, but isn't sure what the Charlotte Hall store will be.
Earley said the sale of the Hollywood store should close in 10 to 12 days and the Charlotte Hall store should close in 30 to 60 days.
When contacted on Monday, Thomas F. McKay said he had no information on sales of the two stores. McKay said private discussions were taking place.
McKay and his family have run multiple grocery stores in St. Mary's County, along with one in Solomons at one point, for decades. McKay is also the publisher of the County Times newspaper and a one-term St. Mary's County commissioner president from 2002-2006, who lost the Republican primary race earlier this summer for that position.
Earley, a Prince George's County native, said he retired four years ago but got tired of it and moved back to Hollywood in 2020 after spending several years in North Carolina, where he owns two businesses.
Earley, whose main business is real estate through Earley Properties LLC, said he built a new Used Car Factory at 27705 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville in 2018 and owns several businesses in Tappahannock, Va., including a Chevrolet dealership.
Patuxent Transportation has three trolleys that have been serving the Leonardtown area during the summer months. The company also offers limousine rentals.
The McKay's grocery store in Leonardtown closed on July 25 after 15 years in business.
When questioned in June in regard to the Leonardtown store closing, McKay said he wasn't sure if he would keep the two remaining stores open.
The Charlotte Hall and Hollywood stores opened in 1982 and 1962, McKay told Southern Maryland News.
A store in the San Souci Plaza in California closed earlier this year, and one in Great Mills closed several years ago.