McKay's in Charlotte Hall

The produce section in the McKay's grocery store in Charlotte Hall on Aug. 18 had a slim selection of produce. Some shelves were bare and the meat and seafood sections were skimpy.

 Staff photo by Caleb M. Soptelean

Hollywood resident and businessman Sean Earley told Southern Maryland News on Monday that he is buying the two remaining McKay's grocery stores. 

Earley, who recently purchased the Morris Point Restaurant in Abell and last year bought the Potomac Gardens general store, bar and dance hall in Coltons Point with Angela Wathen and Potomac Total Fitness in Lexington Park, also owns the Inn at Leonardtown. All told, he has 21 businesses in Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina, he said. The McKay's stores would be his 22nd and 23rd. 

