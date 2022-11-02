The prelude to Election Day shows numbers in Southern Maryland are likely to be a good bit stronger than the July primary, though early voting turnout in the region is seemingly lower than four years ago.
Early voting will end Thursday, Nov. 3, after eight days. Mail-in ballots can still be dropped off at ballot boxes through Tuesday, Nov. 8, by 8 p.m., which is also when polls will close on Election Day.
Late last week, Gail Hatfield, Calvert County election administrator, said the county’s three early voting sites were seeing improved numbers, with voters going to their region’s sites.
“Smooth,” was how Hatfield described the seven days of early voting. “No issues, no drama — a nice, quiet, productive election.”
“Maryland is not a swing state,” said Todd Eberly, a political science professor at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
Eberly, recognized statewide for his political punditry, noted that after the state’s general election votes have all been tallied, there would be an audit. The audit, mandated by 2018 legislation, mandates each of Maryland’s jurisdictional election boards conduct automated post election tabulation audits.
According to state election data, as of early Wednesday morning, just under 2,000 Calvert County Democrats had voted early, which is just over 9% of registered Democrat voters. And nearly 3,000 — or about 10.6% of — registered Republicans cast ballots in Calvert.
Registered Republicans outnumber registered Democrats in Calvert by over 4,000 among the county’s 67,981 eligible, active voters, according to state elections data.
As of Wednesday, Charles County received 7,128 early votes, about 6% of the 121,087 eligible, active voters in the county. According to state data, over 4,600 Democrats cast ballots in the early voting period, good for just over 6% of eligible Democrat voters, while more than 1,700 registered Republicans voted, 7.5% of eligible GOP voters in Charles.
There was a possible glitch reported in Charles County by the local chapter of the NAACP, which alleged a lack of automated voting machines was creating long lines at the Waldorf Jaycees voting center on Saturday.
Robin Hall Evans of White Plains told Southern Maryland News that she and her family had to wait about 20 minutes to use one of the three automated machines at the Jaycees building during the morning hours of Oct. 29. Evans indicated she was concerned the delay might discourage some of the county’s younger voters from casting ballots.
Tracy Dickerson, Charles County’s election director, said earlier this week that she had received no reports of unusually long waiting lines from election judges at the Jaycees building or any other early voting polling place.
Dickerson praised the volunteer election judges for keeping the process running smoothly.
“All of the work of the volunteers is not in vain,” Dickerson told Southern Maryland News. “We couldn’t hold elections without them.”
As of Tuesday, nearly 5,500 registered voters exercised their franchise early in St. Mary’s County, about 7.26% of the 75,342 eligible active voters.
Among parties and independents, 1,651 Democrats, 3,066 Republicans and just over 700 unaffiliated voters had early-voted in St. Mary’s.
“Early voting numbers are way down,” St. Mary’s County Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) opined during the board’s Tuesday meeting. “They’re really pretty dismal, as a matter of fact.”
Wendy Adkins, St. Mary’s election director, could not be reached for comment.
As for two items on the ballots statewide that could draw more voters to the polls, both early voting and on Election Day next Tuesday, Eberly told Southern Maryland News the “down-ballot” effect from the gubernatorial, comptroller and attorney general races wasn’t likely to be a factor.
“Maryland Republicans have exceptionally weak, incredibly polarizing candidates” for the statewide offices, which Eberly indicated bodes ill for local GOP candidates in the state’s “purple” counties. He added that arguably the region’s most provocative race — District 29B, where incumbent Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) is running against former delegate Republican Deborah Rey — might have zero impact from the candidates running for governor.
“Rey would have a better chance if the Republican ticket were stronger,” said Eberly, who noted that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the district by 10 percentage points in 2020.
While Eberly believes Ballot Question 4, which will legalize marijuana use in Maryland, will pass, the issue is not likely to attract a larger than usual number to the polls.
“It [the ballot question] simply sets the stage for the General Assembly to do things,” Eberly said. Given that the measure passes, state lawmakers will then have to decide, among other things, how the substance may be lawfully marketed. According to the ballot question, if approved, recreational marijuana would become legal in the state for those 21 and older starting July 1, 2023.
Those voters who opted not to vote early or submit a mail-in ballot have from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, to vote at their assigned polling places.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews Staff writers Caleb Soptelean and Darryl Kinsey Jr. contributed to this report.