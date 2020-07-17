St. Mary’s County commissioners on Tuesday approved an option contract from the Elks Lodge to allow an easement to continue construction of FDR Boulevard from Route 237 to Buck Hewitt Road.
In 2012, county commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Highway Administration (SHA) to perform right-of-way services for the FDR Boulevard project, which includes properties in Phase 3A in California. An additional MOU was approved with the State Highway Administration on January 28 of this year for Phase 3B.
SHA began property acquisition services for FDR Boulevard Phase 3A in the spring 2019 and real estate appraisals for all 27 properties were completed in February.
John Deatrick, director of the county’s department of public works and transportation, told commissioners via teleconference several meetings have been held with representatives of the Elks Lodge in California and department of public works and transportation staff to discuss the design of FDR Boulevard.
“We have been in discussion and negotiation with the Elks Lodge because it is a critical piece of property that’s required for the road project,” Deatrick said. “The first discussion didn’t go so well. The Elks thought we didn’t fully appreciate the value of their property and the value of the business impact they’d have.” After coming back with a second offer, he said they accepted it.
According to meeting documents, the appraised fair market value of the easement area to be acquired at the Elks Lodge property was valued at $235,550. Additional costs for improvements included overall loss of 28 parking spaces, replacement cost for the Elks Lodge sign, temporary loss of business income from the banquet hall rental and the increased base value for their property on west side of lodge resulted in a final offer amount of $360,000.
“I fully support this deal,” Deatrick said, adding, “It moves us right along with the properties we need for FDR Phase 3A.”
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said he “very much appreciates” the cooperation “because that’s the next critical piece, crossing Chancellor’s Run Road to get us to Pegg Road in the next ten years or so.”
Deatrick claimed the project should be completed much sooner than that but noted he appreciates frustration with the speed of the project. The road, which will eventually run from Great Mills Road to Wildewood, has experienced delay after delay for years.
Commissioners agreed to approve the option contract for the Elks Lodge, besides Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R), who recused himself from the discussion and the vote, as he is a “life member of the Elks Lodge," and his involvement "would not be appropriate," he noted.