County resident, business owner and former county commissioner Edward Bailey passed away Tuesday at the age of 84 after battling cancer for years.
Following Tuesday’s budget work session, Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) shared the news with those in attendance.
“Eddie Bailey, for those of you that don’t know, owned a longtime institution, Bailey’s Catering. … They did a tremendous amount of work in the county,” Morgan said.
The commissioner mentioned Bailey had been experiencing issues with cancer and relayed his condolences to the Bailey family.
On Wednesday, Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) ordered Maryland state flags and St. Mary’s County flags in the county immediately be lowered to half-staff in honor of Bailey’s time as a county commissioner, serving two terms from 1986 to 1994. The flags will remain lowered until sunset the day of his interment, which will be on a date yet to be determined.
According to a press release, the current board of St. Mary’s commissioners extended their deepest sympathies to the family of Bailey.
“We are saddened to hear of the death of Mr. Bailey and recognize this deep loss to our community. Eddie Bailey was well known for his generous service to St. Mary’s County, and this loss will be felt for a long time to come,” said Guy said in the release.
Jackie Bailey, Bailey's daughter, shared with Southern Maryland News on Wednesday her father was really known for "his kindness and love of the county." Born and raised in St. Mary's, she said he touched a lot of people's hearts. "He did a lot of charity work," she added.
Jackie, 54, claimed seeing the outpouring of posts memorializing her father was "amazing" and she mentioned the family is in the process of making arrangements for a funeral service.