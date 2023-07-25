Southern Maryland cultural organizations recently received a shot in the arm when Gov. Wes Moore (D) recently announced the awarding of eight Maryland Heritage Grants worth $466,500.
According to a news release, the grants “reflect substantial growth in the heritage area and the heritage area’s historical significance on a state and national level."
A total of 100 grants worth $5 million was awarded throughout state.
Organizations receiving grant awards include museums, parks, historic sites, educational organizations and other entities that celebrate the unique cultural and natural resources located within Maryland’s 13 certified heritage areas.
“Heritage tourism boosts local economies, connects people to their past and elevates them in the present,” Moore said in a news release. “My administration is proud to support a diverse offering of place-based experiences and new partnerships as we work to enrich the lives of Maryland residents and visitors.”
A total of 16 grants were submitted by Southern Maryland organizations.
“It’s not only bringing a spotlight to the history and the heritage of the area each year, but it’s also about enhancing the lives of people who are still here,” Southern Maryland National Heritage Area Executive Director Lucille Walker said in an interview. “It’s learning about your neighbors, your own family. So many people in our region have been here for generations but they might not know all the things to know about the history right down the road.”
In St. Mary’s County, Historic Sotterley received $90,000 for the restoration of its manor house.
“What they’ve done is turned that whole plantation on its head so it’s not just restoring the manor house, it’s restoring the stories of the people that helped build it and worked the land as well as the people that lived there,” Walker said. “With their Common Ground initiative they make sure people understand when they look at the manor house that it’s not in isolation and we need to preserve it.”
The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Foundation was given a grant worth $47,500 for its Uncovering the Enslaved at the Chiles Homesite program. Walker said an archaeological study was done in 2005 on the 1840 farm, which employed 14 slaves, but was mainly focused on the homestead.
“They’re trying to identify and honor the people whose labor was used and interpret the site through this new lens,” she said. “We were one of the biggest slave-holding areas and we still have not identified a lot of the burial sites or even the history of those people, so anything attempting to do that is good.”
The Friends of Point Lookout’s program "The Interpretation of Civil War Point Lookout" will be completed thanks to an $8,500 grant.
In Calvert County, Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum was awarded $83,000 for its Patterson Gardens and Grounds Restoration per the plans of Rose Greenlee, who was the first licensed architect in Washington, D.C.
"Those were her plans for the gardens, for the grounds, and they want to recapture [those]," Walker said. “That’s really unique because from a woman’s perspective we don’t get a lot of props in history a lot of the time. I find that really significant.”
In addition, Middleham and St. Peter’s Parish in Lusby was awarded $47,500 for its initiative, "Accessing the Diverse History of Southern Maryland."
Walker said the goal of the first-time grantee, which is sponsoring the Southern Maryland Equity in History Coalition, is to elevate underrepresented groups across Southern Maryland via an educational and searchable website, programs and workshops.
Walker added that the fact it will be “virtual means it will have more reach.”
Working Out Wonders Foundation of Charles County received $90,000 for its Carroll Farmhouse and Cemetery Preservation Project.
And the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland received $100,000 for a fiscal 2024 management grant.
Walker said that once grants are received they are scored by a local board before being sent to a state grants panel for a final decision.
“We’re the local people on the ground who know exactly the sustainability and the importance of those organizations,” Walker said. “The state grant panel may not know anything about Southern Maryland. There’s a gap there. We need more people to understand what the areas are like so they know the importance of the areas and there’s an unintentional geographical bias that happens with this. I jump in as much as I can, but I can’t overcome that we don’t have enough funding we need and people aren’t necessarily seeing the vitalness of this region.”
Since 2002, the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority has awarded Southern Maryland 135 grants totaling $5,422,508. Within the last five years, the state program has awarded 60 grants for $2.4 million to Southern Maryland organizations.