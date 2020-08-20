With Election Day just over 10 weeks away, election boards in Southern Maryland are preparing to serve voters safely and efficiently amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) recently approved the Maryland Board of Elections plan to offer 360 in-person voting centers across the state, after previously pushing for all usual voting locations to be open. The voting centers, unlike voting precincts, can be used by any voter in a county and the plan looks at primarily using public high schools.
The decision comes as local officials struggled to get enough volunteer election judges to run in-person voting. Hogan continues to encourage people to vote by mail during the pandemic at his press conferences.
Wendy Adkins, director of the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections, said the use of public high schools as voting centers is purely a recommendation and if a facility is not strategically placed, other locations, such as elementary and middle schools, could be used.
According to Adkins, the state will be mailing out mail-in ballot request applications on Aug. 24 to all registered voters who have not already requested a mail-in ballot. Voters will have to fill out and return the application to receive their actual mail-in ballot.
Early voting will begin in the state on Oct. 26 and run through Nov. 2. In St. Mary’s, Adkins said she plans on having four different drop box locations for absentee ballots, which could be finalized this week. On Election Day, she plans to have four voting centers open, also to be finalized this week.
Calvert considers drop-box locations
Gail Hatfield, elections board administrator for Calvert County, said people can either call into the elections board office or visit elections.maryland.gov to request an application for a ballot up until Oct. 20.
She said once the voter receives the application in the mail, if they want a mail-in ballot they need to complete the application and mail it back to the elections board office in the prepaid postage envelope provided. When the voter receives the ballot, they can either return it by mail to the office in the prepaid postage envelope or they can drop their ballot into one of the secure drop box locations that will be in the county.
“One will definitely be here at our office location at 30 Duke Street” in Prince Frederick, and “We are in the process now of trying to obtain drop boxes for all of the high school locations in our county along with one at the Northeast Community Center” in Chesapeake Beach, she said in an email, adding that the drop boxes should be in place by Oct. 5.
Hatfield mentioned they will also be having in-person voting centers on Election Day at all four of the Calvert County public high schools and the election board office in Prince Frederick.
“We are in the learning process every day with the state board of elections on figuring out how to best serve our voters and provide the best service to them that we can,” Hatfield shared.
Charles gears up for election
Tracy Dickerson, director of the Charles County Board of Elections, told Southern Maryland News this week there will be ballot drop-off locations available but those locations are still going through an approval process.
“Things change … they’ve been changing every week,” she said.
She claimed voting locations are also being finalized, but will probably be located at the county’s high schools.
Former vice president Joe Biden this week secured a majority of delegates to the Democratic convention, locking up the party’s presidential nomination and officially becoming Republican President Donald Trump’s opponent.
Voters in all three Southern Maryland counties can expect to see incumbent Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) on the their ballot for congressman of District 5, along with his Republican opponent Chris Palombi. One unaffiliated candidate, Rashad Dwayne Lloyd, will be on the ballot, as well.
St. Mary’s County residents will also be voting on school board members with current seat-holder Cathy Allen going against Deforest Rathbone for the at-large spot and current member Jim Davis going against Heather Marin Earheart for the county’s District 2 spot. Incumbent Mary Washington is unopposed in District 4.
In the race for circuit court judge in St. Mary’s, Joesph Stanalonis is running unopposed.
In Calvert County’s District 1, Dawn Bellinski currently holds the seat on the board of education and is running against Chad Leo.
In District 2, candidates are Antoine White and Dawn Keen, who said in another news publication that she was suspending her campaign. Inez Claggett, current vice president of the Calvert school board, is running unopposed in District 3.
The race for circuit court judge in Calvert is between Mark Carmean and Andrew Rappaport.
Residents of Charles County won’t be voting for school board members this year, but the race for the county’s circuit court judge is between Patrick Devine, current circuit court judge, and Makeba Gibbs.
