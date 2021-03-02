A bill working its way through the state Senate would update state law related to public transportation and the environment.
During the Sierra Club's virtual meeting Thursday night, Feb. 25, state Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) touted Senate Bill 414, the Climate Solutions Act.
Among other things, the bill would take diesel buses off the streets and focus on Maryland Department of Transportation electric buses, Ellis said, noting that the bill would require all MDOT buses be converted to electric.
Another provision would require the state to plant 5 million native species trees by the end of 2030 and take care of them.
Ellis mentioned the bill, which he said was recently heard in the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee, in response to a question about how to clamp down on greenhouse gas emissions.
Ellis said he added an amendment to the bill that makes trains a part of the conversation for more public transit and less cars.
Ellis added that he's working with U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin (D) and Chris Van Hollen (D) to get U.S. Department of Transportation funding for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit project that would run from White Plains to the Branch Avenue Metro station at Suitland-Silver Hill.
"We have a transit-friendly and environment-friendly administration in Washington, D.C.," Ellis said.
In response to a question about whether there are population requirements to get state or federal funding, Del. Rachel Jones (D-Calvert, Prince George's) said that the emphasis is on ridership numbers.
Rose Frederick of the Lexington Park Rotary Club said she fears that a reduction in travel due to COVID-19 and more telework could result in transportation funding drying up.
In response to a question about how mass transit would impact Calvert County, Jones said that it really isn't part of the conversation right now. Calvert has a "large concern about maintaining rural character," she said.
Frank Allen of the Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust wants more connector trails established for bicyclists and walkers in St. Mary's County.
"The main stumbling block in some cases is the county commissioners and state officials," Frederick said, adding that commissioners are "stuck in their own stovepipe ... how do we move them?"
"Who our elected officials are really matter," Ellis said. "The [Gov. Larry] Hogan administration believes in highways and widening roads." Ellis added that a walker-biker trail "was yanked away from us" for the new Nice-Middleton Bridge that will span the Potomac River.
There is "no commitment to walking, biking and transit in this administration," Ellis added. Instead of two lanes, it will be four lanes, he said, noting that Virginia is advertising Route 301 as an alternative to Interstate 95.