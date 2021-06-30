The smell of tire smoke and the roar of engines was missing from Maryland International Raceway in 2020.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of the events that dotted the season were either postponed or severely reduced due to restrictions placed on sporting events.
One of the events missing from the 2020 schedule was the Professional Drag Race Racers Association North vs. South Shootout presented by Line-X. That absence ended last weekend, as hundreds of racers pulled into the pits for the three-day event, and with them the fans that were unable to attend throughout the last 15 months.
“Last year we did race a couple races and it was weird not having anybody in the stands,” Mt. Airy’s Chuck Ulsch said during a test session on June 24.
Ulsch, with his 1968 Camaro, was one of the dozens of Maryland racers that took their turn on the drag strip during the practice sessions attended by a small gathering of fans.
Though the crowd was sparse for what was essentially a day-long practice session, it was a far cry from the empty stands demanded by social distancing guidelines earlier during the pandemic.
The edict to bar fans from entry required tracks like Maryland International Raceway in Mechanicsville to get creative with their schedule for the few races they could have.
Drivers also had to get creative with their schedules, if they even raced at all.
JC Beattie was contesting his first races since October 2019 in his 1969 Camaro built for the Top Sportsman category, a class for stock-appearing race cars, though the bodies and chassis are made of lighter materials than their stock counterparts.
Beattie, who hails from the Baltimore area, elected not to run in 2020 due to pandemic-related impacts on the family business, ATI Performance Products, which builds automatic transmissions and other related parts for drag racing.
He was joined last weekend in competition by his 8-year-old son, James, who raced in the Top Jr. Dragster class, a category build for young children to get their first taste of drag racing.
JC said his son was “all about” racing with him, waking up his father early in the morning to get to the race track.
The weekend also a featured a special tribute car from Doug Farace of Taneytown. Farace's 1963 Corvette was painted up with an American flag scheme and a bald eagle on the doors, a tribute to his wife, who is a retired police officer.
The veteran racer, who began competition in the 1980s, was happy to see fans returning, and hoped to see more fans now that COVID-19 restrictions were loosened.
Final eliminations for the North vs. South Shootout were held on June 26, with Have de Grace’s Jim Halsey picking up the win in the Pro Nitrous Category.
A full rundown of the day’s winners can be found on the Professional Drag Racers Association’s website.