A father and son died after after being swept into the Potomac River early last week.
Area first responders were called to perform a water rescue just off Swan Point in the Potomac River on Aug. 1.
Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel, 43, of Front Royal, Va., and his 10-year-old son were found dead after regional search and rescue units were called to the area that afternoon, according to a release from the Cobb Island Fire Department.
Rescue boats from Charles and St. Mary’s counties were directed to the area for reports of a boat in distress with individuals in the water.
According to the Cobb Island Fire Department release, two rescue boats from the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and the Newburg Volunteer Fire Department were among the first on the scene.
John Nelson, fire chief of the 7th District Volunteer Fire Department in St. Mary’s County, said that their rescue boat also responded to the initial call.
According to Maryland Natural Resources Police, Pimentel, his wife and three children had anchored their 23-foot bowrider boat in the river and were swimming when two of the children began to struggle in the water.
Elias Pimentel then entered the water in order to help both children, but he and his son failed to resurface.
Jenifer Fritz and Kelli Gutierrez, co-owners of Nauti Boat Academy of Swan Point, were jet skiing when they came upon the scene.
”A woman was on the boat yelling and screaming that her husband and children were in the water,” Fritz said.
Fritz and Gutierrez returned to their boat and began search and rescue efforts. They did not see Pimentel or his son even though they searched “feverously,” according to Gutierrez, but she was able to pull the 12-year-old girl from the water.
”She was about gone,” Gutierrez said, noting only her face was above the water. “She talked to me a lot while I was getting her back to the boat.”
Fritz said the anchor on the Pimentels’ boat wasn’t holding, and the current was drifting the boat away. She said Pimentel would’ve been swimming into the current as he attempted to rescue his two kids. A third child remained on the boat with his mother, Fritz said.
”We were at the right place at the right time” to rescue the girl, Gutierrez said.
The girl was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Crews then began the search for the father and son with dive teams from Calvert and Charles counties and units from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Maryland Department of National Resources Police joining with rescue boats from Charles and St. Mary’s.
According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police, the body of the 10-year-old child was found at about 10:44 p.m. on Aug. 1 by the Charles County Dive Team. The Coast Guard and DNR Police suspended the search at 10 p.m. that night and handed over operations to Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and the Charles and Calvert County Dive teams, which continued the search overnight.
The Coast Guard and DNR Police rejoined the search on Aug. 2. At about 10:45 a.m. Cobb Island rescuers discovered the second individual and handed that person over to the DNR Police.
