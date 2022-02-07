Procuring federal funding for state projects was one of two main topics during a meeting of the Southern Maryland legislative delegation on Feb. 4.
Obtaining a national designation for the Southern Maryland Heritage Area was the second.
U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) spoke during the virtual session.
He noted that Charles County received $44 million from federal legislation over the past two years related to the pandemic, while Calvert and St. Mary's each received $26 million.
In addition, a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden (D) signed on Nov. 15, 2021, will provide $7 billion to Maryland over the next five years, Van Hollen said. This could provide funding to replace the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge.
Van Hollen said legislators are trying to pass portions of Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act that passed the House on Nov. 19, 2021. Van Hollen cited funding for child care, universal pre-K, clean energy and "some part of a child tax credit."
Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) asked for federal funds for "large-scale battery storage" to help transition away from natural gas. Wilson said solar and wind power "goes down." He noted that some ideas are "extraordinarily expensive."
He said the state House is considering bills to go away from natural gas, including raising the state's portion of the gas tax 17 cents a year to force people to buy electric cars.
Van Hollen said Congress is focusing on upgrading the power grid and funding charging stations for electrical vehicles. "Battery storage is the critical link," he said, agreeing with Wilson.
Del. Jerry Clark (R-Calvert, St. Mary's) wanted to make sure that nuclear is part of the clean energy plan, specifically modernizing and expanding it.
"Maryland can't meet any of their goals on greenhouse gases without the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant," he said, noting it provides about a third of the state's electricity.
"It's part of the solution," Van Hollen, said, but noted that some of his colleagues don't agree.
National heritage area
Lucille Walker, executive director of Southern Maryland Heritage Area, said that legislation is working its way through Congress to establish the nation's 56th national heritage area in Calvert, Charles, St. Mary's and southern Prince George's counties.
U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) has a bill that passed through a committee, and Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) has one that passed through a subcommittee, she said.
The National Park Service needs to review a feasibility study for the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area that was completed last November, she said.
Once the federal agency approves the study, a management plan would need to be created.
Responding to a question from Del. Mark Fisher (R-Calvert), Walker said that religious freedom would be the "overarching first" of any national heritage area theme.
She noted that, in the 1600s, "people were burning each other over doctrinal differences," which is why Maryland becoming the "first place in the entire western world where religious freedom was codified into law" was a big deal.
Walker noted that Mathias de Sousa was the first Black person to serve in a state legislature.
According to Maryland State Archives, de Sousa was possibly of mixed African and European (possibly Portuguese) descent from land records that identified him as a "molato," or mulatto. After serving as an indentured servant for Father Andrew White, a Catholic priest, de Sousa became a free man in 1638. He was elected to the Maryland Assembly meeting in 1641. There is no record of his life after 1643.