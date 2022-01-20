The word from Washington last week is there will be federal money — $409.5 million over the next five years — that will be designated for repairs of Maryland’s 273 bridges rated in poor condition. The total number of troubled bridges represents 5% of Maryland’s road spans.
The announcement from the office of Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) noted Maryland will be receiving is part of a bipartisan infrastructure law, which is allocating a total of $5.3 billion nationwide toward bridge repairs and replacements.
It is still unclear exactly which bridges will get the needed work, though.
In a press release, Hoyer pledged to work with the Maryland Department of Transportation “and other state and county officials to ensure that bridges in the Fifth district are prioritized for much needed replacement, repairs or upgrades that help advantage Maryland businesses workers and communities.”
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration identifies eight bridges in Charles County, four in St. Mary’s County and five in Southern Prince George’s County as being on the list of bridges rated in poor condition due to deck, superstructure or substructure issues.
The American Road and Transportation Builders Association notes that 104 of Maryland’s below-standards bridges are on rural/local roads, by far the largest category.
Maya Valentine, a spokeswoman for Hoyer’s Washington office, said MDOT will decide how the formula funds are allocated.
Southern Maryland News reached out to MDOT for comment on the bridge repair funding but had not received a response at press time.