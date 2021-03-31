At an official Maryland Day announcement where Historic St. Mary’s City staff detailed findings of the long-sought St. Mary’s Fort, federal lawmakers vowed to push forward legislation that would designate Southern Maryland as a National Heritage Area.
Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), as well as Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) stressed the historical significance of the Southern Maryland region while speaking about the legislation last Thursday.
“Once enacted, this designation will share the story of the rich cultural, historic and natural resources of Southern Maryland, and it will provide federal funding to support conservation and historic preservation in one of Maryland’s most iconic regions,” Hoyer said at the announcement, which was prerecorded and held virtually.
The nation currently has 55 National Heritage Areas, and Maryland is involved in three: the Appalachian Forest, Baltimore city and the “Journey Through the Hallowed Ground,” a 180-mile long region that stretches from Gettysburg, Pa., to Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello in Charlottesville, Va.
The proposed legislation authorizes $10 million in appropriations, from which only $1 million can be used every year, with a 50% maximum federal cost-share for supporting and conserving history in Southern Maryland, according to a release from Cardin’s office.
The announcement of a renewed push first came out days before Historic St. Mary’s City announced they had located the St. Mary’s Fort, a 1634 structure that took decades to find.
The fort’s discovery has been kept a secret since November 2018, when Historic St. Mary’s City’s of Research and Collections Director Travis Parno’s team of researchers concluded a ground-penetrating radar survey on Mill Field.
At the Maryland Day announcement, Parno said he was on vacation when the fort was confirmed.
“I can honestly say I’ve never been so happy as to have my vacation interrupted,” he said.
Surveys of the land found the fort contained both rectangular English colonial buildings and rounder structures likely built by the native Yaocomico, who colonists had negotiated an agreement with for the land.
The interactions between the English settlers and Native American people at St. Mary’s City will be the focus of the People to People Project, which will involve local Piscataway officials in commemorating the history of the location.
“It is here that we have the opportunity for all Marylanders to obtain knowledge, the knowledge that has been silenced, the knowledge that has been hidden, and that’s just the English version,” Francis Gray, a tribal chair of the Piscataway Conoy tribe, said at the announcement. “And then there’s the Piscataway knowledge, that has been passed down for hundreds of generations.”
While the English and Indigenous People had initially peaceful relations as the colonists settled, trading meat and fur at St. Mary’s Fort, the relationship soon deteriorated as colonists began to encroach on more native land for tobacco farming, Parno said.
A bill to establish a commission commemorating the 400th anniversary of the founding of Maryland, which occurred in 1634 at St. Mary’s City, cross-filed by Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) and Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert), passed unanimously through the House of Delegates on Tuesday, and is now making its way through the Senate.
Under the proposed legislation, the “Fort to 400” commission must submit a plan of action for the commemorative, to be held in 2034, to the governor and General Assembly by September 2022 and update the plan regularly after that, according to a fiscal note.
