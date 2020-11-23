Feed St. Mary’s, the county’s first food bank, is working with a number of organizations to distribute about 900 meals in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Last week, hundreds of frozen meals consisting of turkey and the fixings were delivered to the facility, according to Charlie Wharton, lead marketing volunteer for Feed St. Mary’s. He told Southern Maryland News, although this is the food bank’s first Thanksgiving, the Maryland Food Bank has provided meals for distribution in the past.
Agencies such as food pantries, churches and private groups in the county could reserve a specific number of dinners and pick them up from one centralized location and then make a plan on how they get those meals into the community.
“It’s an exciting time, it’s my favorite time of the year,” Wharton said. “It gives us a chance to work together and share the bounty that we have.”
Linda Lymas, founder and volunteer board chair of the food bank, said last week the goal is to “have all those meals on a table on Thanksgiving.” She said that around 15 organizations, such as St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen and Church of Ascension, are participating in the effort.
Last Friday, members of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office participated in the effort by picking up some frozen Thanksgiving meals to help distribute to those in need.
“This is just another example of community outreach with the sheriff’s office,” Capt. Steve Hall said as some officers packed their vehicles with boxes. “It’s another opportunity to contribute ... it’s food for the soul.”
“It’s the season of helping” and making sure food insecure families in St. Mary’s County are taken care of, Lymas said. “Our mission is to alleviate hunger throughout the county.”
Established by members of the Lexington Park Rotary Club in partnership with local stakeholders, faith-based organizations and government agencies, Feed St. Mary’s stores food for distribution to the county’s 15 food pantries.
All food received goes toward supporting organizations dedicated to relieving food insecurity in the county. In 2016, an estimate of one in eight Americans were food insecure, according tofeedstmarys.org.
The food bank occupies a 3,000-square-foot store front at 46041 Signature Lane in Great Mills, where the old McKay’s food store used to be located, in a building now shared with a U-Haul dealer.
It is fully outfitted with all necessary pallet handling and storage equipment and also a large walk-in cooler and refrigeration unit.
Feed St. Mary’s began officially conducting business near the end of March, when it received its first delivery of food from the Maryland Food Bank. Although their opening coincided with the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group still managed to get food in the county and keep plenty of food available, Lymas said.
She mentioned they started earlier in the year with three pilot food pantries with plans to grow, but now they are about to add at least three others, one of which is a new start-up pantry called Hands that Feed in Clements, located within Gospel Tabernacle of Prayer.
“So we’ll have six or seven by the end of the year,” she said. “There’s been significant growth” since the beginning of the operation and “we are pleased with our team.” Lymas added, Feed St. Mary’s encourages organizations to consider opening a pantry especially in areas where there is no pantry.
The founder said she was “pleased with the support they’ve been receiving from the community” and noted their efforts wouldn’t be sustainable without community support, especially during “such challenging times.”
