A 16-year-old female was arrested on Friday, Sept. 17, in connection to a retaliatory shooting that police said occurred on Sept. 15.
A press release from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. in the 45500 block of Norris Road in Great Mills.
A fight ensued among a large crowd and three people left in a vehicle. A 28-year-old woman occupant was shot three times in her lower body. Another woman in the vehicle was injured from shattered glass. The gunshot victim was transported to an area trauma center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was treated at the scene and not transported.
The juvenile suspect, who was also passenger in the vehicle, was arguing with a group of individuals and was observed walking to the vehicle where the victim and passenger were later injured and retrieved a handgun.
The suspect was seen getting into the passenger side of the vehicle and shooting toward the crowd, the press release states. As the vehicle was leaving the area, a victim reported one or more individuals in the crowd shot at the car.
The juvenile suspect was arrested and charged as an adult with felony use of a firearm in a violent crime, felony assault and several misdemeanors, including possession of a firearm by a minor, handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle, reckless endangerment and reckless endangerment from car.
The juvenile was transported to the St. Mary’s County jail. Due to a change in Maryland law, the juvenile will not be identified and no booking photograph will be released until a waiver hearing is conducted to determine the jurisdiction of this case.
This case remains under investigation and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at 301-475-4200, ext. 78072, or by email at Warren.Forinash@stmarysmd.com.