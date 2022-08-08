Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department and EMS Company 10 rescuers Blake Higgs, left, and Nicholas Shymansky install grain rescue tubes around "victim" Caileb Emery during a demonstration on how to use the rescue devices during a grain entrapment demonstration July 27.
Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department and EMS Company 10 rescuers Blake Higgs, left, and Nicholas Shymansky install grain rescue tubes around "victim" Caileb Emery during a demonstration on how to use the rescue devices during a grain entrapment demonstration July 27.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Fire departments across the country — including three in Southern Maryland — will be better equipped to deal with grain bin accidents after being awarded life-saving grain rescue equipment.
In partnership with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety, Nationwide insurance company awarded grain rescue tubes and training to 58 fire departments in 15 states to help prepare them for local grain entrapments.
“We are proud to provide first responders the education and resources to lead the fight against local grain bin entrapments,” Agribusiness at Nationwide President Brad Liggett said in a news release. “It’s been our mission to bring an end to this industry issue by raising awareness of the dangers and suppling needed equipment to the front line rescuers tasked with responding when accidents occur.”
The Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department, Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department were among seven Maryland fire companies that were selected to receive grain rescue tubes in the annual Nominate Your Fire Department contest.
"We’re trained now in how to use them," Leonardtown volunteer firefighter Damon Sullivan said, adding, "It will be very simple and quick to get [people] out."
The three Southern Maryland fire departments each received grain rescue tubes as well as training sessions during three successive days last week.
“In our area we do have a lot of bins and farms and silos and before now we didn’t have anything specialized for that type of rescue,” Bel Alton Chief Jeff Hammett said, “[and] now have the equipment and the training.”
Attempts to get comments about the rescue tubes from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department were unsuccessful.
According to statistics from 2020 compiled by Purdue University’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program, in the nation there were “no fewer than 64 fatal and non-fatal cases involving agricultural confined spaces were documented in 2020, representing a 4.5% decrease over 2019.” That included 35 grain entrapments.
Thirty-two of the 64 incidents were fatal, according to the Extension Service.
Dan Neenan, who is the director of the Peosta, Iowa-based National Education Center for Agriculture Safety, is delivering the grain rescue tubes across the country and conducted training at the Bel Alton firehouse on July 27.
He said problems can arise when the grain is stored with too much moisture. He said that causes the grain to grow mold and clump together, which clogs up the auger below the grain, “and that’s typically why a farmer will get into the bin.”
Neenan said this is what happens in about 8 of 10 cases of grain bin entrapments.
“In my view it’s really misreported because most of [the newspaper] articles will say the farmer fell in the bin,” he said. “I’m not saying the farmer doesn’t fall in in a certain percentage of [cases], but [many times] they got in under their own steam to fix the clumps.”
The grain rescue tube system consists of six interlocking approximately 5-foot-by-22-inch aluminum slats.
During a demonstration at Bel Alton aboard a 24-foot trailer equipped with a state-of-the-art grain entrapment simulator capable of holding 100 bushels of grain, a “victim” jumped into a large bin of corn and sank up to his waist.
Two “rescuers” stepped into the bin and stood on plastic soda carriers to prevent sinking. They then inserted the inter-locking slats around the victim and removed the corn from inside with an auger.
When the level of corn was reduced, the “victim” stepped in a hole in the slats and was helped to safety.
“[He will] not continue to fall, he’s sunk to the point where he’s going to sink,” Neenan said. “So unless the auger’s going to get turned on [below him] he’s pretty well supported right where he’s at by the grain.”
Neenan added the average rescue time after the fire department arrives on scene is about 3.5 hours. Much of that time involves carrying the system to the top of the approximately 80-foot structure, and then lowering it to the victim inside.
Since the program began in 2014, Nationwide’s Grain Bin Safety campaign has awarded 265 rescue tubes across 31 states to first responders in need.