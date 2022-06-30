First responders in Charles County should have clear communication after the construction of two new cell towers in Newburg and Nanjemoy.
FirstNet representatives were joined by state and local officials at the Maryland Veterans Museum in Newburg on June 23 to celebrate the installation of both towers.
“The new towers allow first responders to communicate when they go to the far reaches of Charles County,” Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) told Southern Maryland News.
The towers were placed to provide communications support to first responders responding to calls in western and southern Charles County.
The towers also provide cell service for civilian cell phone users by handling transmissions from all of AT&T’s signal bands.
When an emergency strikes, the first responder lane, designated as Band 14, can be locked down to provide a clear lane of communication for first responders.
Once the emergency has been cleared, the line can be unlocked for public use.
FirstNet is a Public-Private Partnership between the First Responder Network Authority and telecommunications company AT&T to construct cell towers that include a special connectivity lane for first responder communications traffic.
Dennis Dunn, president of AT&T Maryland, said in his remarks that first responder communication was vital.
“We realize that when emergency first responders get the call, there are no do-overs, there’s no second chances... They deserve commitment in our investment, in our attitude and our day to day work,” Dunn said.
Walter F. “Pete” Landon, director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Deputy Chief of Staff, agreed.
“Anyone that has any amount of time on the job realizes that it’s morphing from not just having a radio in your patrol car but having a phone — the problem is you need to know that both work,” Landon said.
The idea for FirstNet was born out of recommendations from the 9/11 commission to improve first responder communications after problems plagued evacuation efforts of the World Trade Center.
“We all know during 9/11 that there was not really a connecting of the dots for communications,” Karima Holmes, board member with the First Responder Network Authority, said.
Holmes, who spent 23 years in the public safety sector, served at an Emergency Communications Center in Washington, D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
In order to facilitate greater communications traffic for first responders, Congress established the FirstNet Authority as a part of the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act in Feb. 2012.
AT&T was awarded a 25-year contract from the United States Department of Commerce in 2017 to provide service for first responders nationwide.
Since the start of the year, FirstNet has established 3.3 million connections with over 20 thousand public safety organizations across the country.
According to FirstNet, the network covers some 2.81 million square miles across the country.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews