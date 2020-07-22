Calvert County has a new director of communications and media relations.
David Fitz replaced Linda Vassallo in the position on July 1, a press release states. Vassallo recently replaced Wilson Parran as deputy county administrator.
Fitz previously worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation for eight years and was the communications director at Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant in Lusby from 2008 to 2011.
He began working with Calvert County government on Feb. 3 as deputy director of communications and media relations. His new salary is $125,000, according to county spokeswoman Sarah Ehman. He oversees 14 employees in the position, she said, noting the position was filled in-house and was not advertised.
Commissioners President Kelly McConkey (R) said Fitz’s background in strategic communications makes him an excellent choice to lead the department.
“During the past several months, Dave has shown that his level of expertise and collaborative approach make him an ideal fit for this position,” county administrator Mark Willis said in the release.
“I look forward to sharing my work experiences with the staff and expanding our overall level of excellence as we further enhance our brand and reputation in the community,” Fitz said in an email. “I am also eager to collaborate with our local, state and federal partners in Calvert County and southern Maryland.”
A Pittsburgh, Pa., native who moved to Walkersville with his parents when he was in middle school, Fitz said he moved to Calvert in 2008 after retiring from the Navy.
A 20-year Navy veteran, Fitz was a public affairs officer. He said some of his tours were with the Navy’s Blue Angels, on an amphibious assault ship in the Gulf Coast following Hurricane Katrina and on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt when it was ported in Norfolk, Va.
He has a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Excelsior College in Albany, N.Y., a master’s degree in leadership and management from Webster University, which has multiple campuses across the U.S., and a master’s of business administration degree with a concentration in sports management from Columbia Southern University, an online university in Orange Beach, Ala.
