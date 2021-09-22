A man who was tried twice for the murder of an Upper Marlboro man in 2019 is facing another murder trial, albeit of a different person.
James Reginald Flanagan, 25, of Lexington Park was tried twice for the murder of Dion Lamont Cofield, 17, with the first trial ending in a hung jury in February 2019 and the second ending in acquittal in June 2019.
Flanagan now faces murder and assault charges in the June 14 death of Valdez Rico Baker III, who was a 19-year-old California resident. According to charging papers, Flanagan was the getaway driver in the death of Baker, which occurred at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park in Great Mills.
Leonard Charles Hall, 27, of Lusby was named by police as the alleged shooter.
Baker died after being shot in the head at the park’s basketball court, charging papers said.
Flanagan is charged with first- and second-degree murder and felony assault, along with 11 misdemeanors.
Hall is charged with first- and second-degree murder, felony assault and a fourth felony, firearm possession by a convicted felon. He is also charged with eight misdemeanors.
Both men were indicted July 12.
On Friday, trial dates for Flanagan were set for Nov. 9 and 10. Hall does not yet have a trial date.
Flanagan made an Alford plea in May for misdemeanor possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle and was given a three-year term with all time suspended except for 272 days. He was on probation when he was arrested June 29 on a probation violation and ordered held without bond.
Hall pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, home invasion and firearm possession by a convicted felon in 2015. He was given a 20-year sentence with all suspended except for nine years. He was arrested on a probation violation warrant on June 29 and ordered held without bond.
Hall pleaded guilty to distribution of narcotics in 2013 and was given 12 years with all but five years and eight months suspended. And, he had previous convictions on misdemeanor charges related to drugs and property destruction, according to court records.