James R. Hook, a former Calvert public schools' superintendent, died at the age of 79 on Nov. 24. He is pictured here during a 2014 presentation about his time teaching in an all-Black high school when he started his education career in Calvert County.
He was a part of Calvert County’s public education history. On Thanksgiving Day, James R. Hook, a retired Calvert public schools' superintendent, died at the age of 79 at Asbury Nursing Center.
Hook was born in Baltimore and grew up in Carroll County. After graduating from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College), Hook was hired as a teacher at William Sampson Brooks Senior High School, a former all-Black school in Calvert.
Retired teacher Ben Williams told Southern Maryland News that Hook was one of the first people he met when he arrived to teach in Calvert.
“He showed me how he did his lesson plans,” Williams said. “He was very well organized. He motivated the kids. He was a mentor to me in the social studies department.”
According to biographical information posted by Rausch Funeral Home, after starting at Brooks prior to the desegregation of Calvert’s public schools in 1966, Hook moved to Calvert High School, and in addition to teaching he coached baseball and was the yearbook sponsor.
In 1974, Hook transitioned into school administration, including serving as the system's athletics director, while earning a master’s degree from Loyola University and a doctor of education degree from Nova University.
“Dr. Hook was deeply caring for everyone,” said Anthony Navarro, currently serving as the chief operations officer for the Calvert school system. “He was very proud of the school system and the community.”
After serving as an assistant superintendent under two administrations from 1987 to 1997, Hook was chosen by the board of education to serve as superintendent. His tenure at the top lasted until 2003 when he retired, concluding a 37-year career in education.
“I remember he was very pleased when Calvert High won the state football championship in 2000,” Navarro recalled.
It was Hook who appointed Navarro as principal of Mount Harmony Elementary School.
“I remember his kind words of support when I was principal,” Navarro sadi. “You could always expect him to drop by to talk with students and staff.”
Two other former elementary school principals — Ted Haynie and Mike Shisler — also had fond memories of Hook as a mentor and friend.
“I came down from Prince George’s County as a new teacher,” said Haynie, who joked he owed his hiring to Hook’s fondness for Haynie’s mother, Pat, who had worked in the school system’s guidance department.
“He loved his country, he loved Calvert County, he loved sports,” said Haynie, who subsequently became principal at St. Leonard Elementary and later was appointed by Hook to the post of director of elementary education. “He held the school system’s biggest job but you could always talk to him. He was a real authentic person.”
Haynie noted that, while by day, he was the leader of one of Maryland’s best public education systems, by night “he could spin records at the local VFW.”
In addition to moonlighting as a live DJ, Hook was also the owner of a baseball card shop. Prior to becoming a school administrator, he also wrote a sports column for the Calvert Independent.
His office during his six years as school superintendent was a shrine to all things cowboy, from books to photographs and cardboard cutouts of western movie stars.
“He was someone who was easy to talk to, someone who’d listen to you,” said Mike Shisler, who was Beach Elementary School principal for almost 20 years. “I never felt there were ever any hidden agendas with Jim. He really appreciated the people of Calvert County.”
Shisler conceded, “It bothers me a lot that he’s gone.”
Hook is survived by his wife of 57 years, Bonnie Hook of Prince Frederick, his son, Kevin, his brother, Charles, and four grandsons.
Hook’s family is asking for members of the community to consider donating to a local school booster club or PTA as a way to pay tribute to him.
Visitation for Jim Hook will be held Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 2 to 6 p.m. followed by a brief service at 6 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home in Port Republic. A private burial will be held in Westminster the following day.