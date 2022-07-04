The U.S. Attorney for Maryland reports a 48-year-old Dunkirk man pleaded guilty on June 22 to a federal tax evasion charge. Edward Scot Finn, a former lieutenant with the Prince George’s County Police Department and a 26-year veteran with that agency, entered his plea in federal court in Greenbelt before Judge Paul W. Grimm.
According to a Department of Justice press release, the defendant owned and operated Edward Finn Inc., a private company.
In court documents, investigators stated members of PGPD were allowed to work part time outside employment in addition to their full time duties.
“From 2014 to 2021, Finn used EFI and employed off-duty law enforcement officers to provide security services to apartment complexes and other businesses, primarily in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties,” court documents stated. “Finn admitted that he underreported a total of more than $1.3 million of EFI income on his 2014 through 2019 individual income tax returns. During that time frame, Finn deposited checks payable to EFI into personal bank accounts or non-EFI bank accounts over which Finn had signature authority. Finn also created false business expenses to lower his tax due by writing checks to relatives and friends for purported services performed and used business funds to purchase a boat, a car and other items for his personal use. The underreported income resulted in a total tax loss to the government of $367,765.”
Federal court officials added that Finn confessed that on April 22, 2021, when federal agents executed a search and seizure warrant at his Dunkirk home, the defendant “initiated the erasure and resetting of his cellphone. Finn then opened the front door to his residence and law enforcement recovered the phone in the master bedroom.”
Finn could be sentenced to maximum of five years in federal prison. He will also have to pay restitution to the government.