A former public school employee received sentences Sept. 23 and Sept. 27 in two separate counties on single counts of third-degree sex offense.
A Charles County Circuit Court judge last week sentenced George Andrew Taylor, 36, of Waldorf to 10 years.
And on Monday this week, Calvert Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee handed down a 10-year sentence, suspending all but five years and imposing five years of supervised probation.
In late July and early August, Taylor entered Alford pleas to single counts of third-degree sex offense involving a minor child.
An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
The allegations that Taylor abused the child, whom he was acquainted with, in both Calvert and Charles counties, were brought to light in December 2019. Initial investigation of the offenses was handled by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
“In 2019, the child disclosed to her mother that Taylor, a family friend, had been touching her inappropriately,” Calvert Interim State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R) stated in a press release. “During a forensic interview the child also disclosed numerous instances of inappropriate contact that occurred in Charles County. The most recent incident occurred in Calvert on Thanksgiving Day of 2019.”
According to police reports, Taylor had been employed by Calvert County Public Schools as a building services worker. He was previously employed with Charles’ public school system between 2014 and 2018 at John Hanson Middle School and T.C. Martin Elementary School. He also served as junior varsity wrestling coach at St. Charles High School.
Calvert prosecutor Rebecca Cordero noted during Monday’s sentencing that Taylor had been disciplined by Calvert’s public schools officials for sending inappropriate text messages to students.
In the case of abuse of the minor child, Cordero declared, “He used a position of trust. The level of harm was excessive.”
Defense attorney Melissa Ann Miller told the court Taylor had no prior criminal record.
“His family is obviously devastated over this,” Miller said.
Members of the victim’s family were in the courtroom but declined to speak. Taylor also opted not to make a statement to the court.
“Your action caused this trauma,” Chandlee told Taylor as the sentence was imposed.
Taylor will be required to register as a sex offender.
Chandlee also banned Taylor from ever attending any school function.
Taylor had been free on bond since April 2020. However, he was re-incarcerated for failing to appear in Charles County court this past summer. He is expected to serve his sentences consecutively in the Maryland Department of Corrections.
