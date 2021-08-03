A St. Mary’s County native and one-term state legislator died July 29.
John William Quade Jr., 74, served as a delegate in old District 29 from 1979 to 1982. He served when the district included Charles and St. Mary’s counties before it was divided into districts A, B and C.
Quade served with former delegates Roy Dyson and the late Michael J. Sprague. All three were Democrats.
“I was very proud of him,” Dyson, 72, said in a phone message on Monday. “He was a very dedicated legislator. He loved Southern Maryland, in particular St. Mary’s County.”
Quade was a real estate appraiser and broker and operated Brick House Realty in Leonardtown, according to local resident Ann Bell. Quade was born in Oakley and lived in St. Mary’s most of his life, except for some of his college years and time in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Bell’s husband, Ernie Bell, worked in the same building as Quade for over 20 years, he said. “We shared many hours at the end of the day talking about what was going on in the world,” said Ernie Bell, 80, a Leonardtown attorney. “He loved to chat, particularly about politics and sports.”
Ernie Bell said Quade played baseball at St. Mary’s College and was “a very good golfer.”
A story from The Enterprise about Quade’s time in the Vietnam War was published while Quade served in the General Assembly. Quade said he arrived in the Southeast Asian country in mid-July 1967. About a month later, on Aug. 13, he stepped on a land mine around 8 a.m.
“It blew me straight up in the air,” Quade said in the article. “It blew a chunk out of my left shoulder and left arm.” He added that his right leg was “peppered with shrapnel.”
At the time, Quade was a staff sergeant in charge of a platoon of Marines. It was hot and miserable that day, he said, noting each Marine was carrying a 50-to-60-pound pack.
Quade spent six months in the Bethesda Naval Hospital as a result of his injuries and was awarded a Purple Heart.
“I was impressed how he overcame all these obstacles,” Ernie Bell said. “He was a good man. I was amazed at his ability to rebound,” he added, noting Quade had a lot of health issues, particularly in his later years. “When he came back, he came back with a fury,” said Bell, who also served as a state delegate from 1983 to 1994.
In addition to his one term in the legislature, Quade ran unsuccessfully several other times. These include for commissioner president in 1986 and commissioner in 1990. Both times he ran for the Democratic nomination and lost.
According to his obituary, in addition to his wife, Lucy, Quade is survived by his siblings Janice and Alfred Abell of California, Ray and Angel Quade of Clements, and Debbie and Gary Farrell of Mechanicsville.
Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 9, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home in Leonardtown, followed by services led by Deacon Joseph Lloyd. Quade will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
