Teachers and students at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown worked through last school year to build, place and brand Breton Observation Boxes, or BOBs as they are affectionally known, to monitor water quality.

By partnering with community volunteers Norm and Shelly O’Foran and using funds from a Chesapeake Bay Trust grant, the students and staff were able to create inexpensive remote monitoring kits comparable to equipment that could normally cost up to $20,000, according to a Forrest Center release


  