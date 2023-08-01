Dorothy Birch's Natural Resource Management class stands at the Leonardtown Wharf, where a sign about the BOBs was permanently installed. The class helped design community resources such as signs to accompany the BOBs at their sites.
Two BOBs are placed at the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory to track and compare their accuracy to more expensive versions. The student-made kits are a less expensive alternative to other water quality monitors that may cost thousands of dollars.
Photo by Dorothy Birch
Teachers and students at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown worked through last school year to build, place and brand Breton Observation Boxes, or BOBs as they are affectionally known, to monitor water quality.
By partnering with community volunteers Norm and Shelly O’Foran and using funds from a Chesapeake Bay Trust grant, the students and staff were able to create inexpensive remote monitoring kits comparable to equipment that could normally cost up to $20,000, according to a Forrest Center release
The kits made by the students cost about $800 and use microprocessor technology to measure air temperature, humidity, water temperature, dissolved oxygen, pH, electrical conductivity, total dissolved solids and salinity, the release said. They sit in multiple locations around Breton Bay in Leonardtown and upload information to a website every 10 minutes.
“Our whole idea behind the BOBs is that it connects people to their water quality,” Natural Resources Management Teacher Dorothy Birch said. “It gives them the data that they need and it connects them in the way that water quality stays top-of-mind. It stays as something that is important to them.”
Students in Birch’s Natural Resources Management class led the project, but received help from students in the engineering, graphic communications and teacher academy programs at the Forrest center.
“My students really participated more in the natural resources planning of the BOBs and a lot of the public relations,” Birch said. “Because when you're learning to do natural resources, you're studying nature but interacting with people.”
One of the challenges students navigated was branding and familiarizing the community with the boxes and their purpose, she continued.
“In January, Norm and Shelly, on one of their visits to the classroom, brought us the news that a test BOB had disappeared,” Birch said. “They said, 'OK kiddos, what do we do?'”
Some students thought the kit was stolen and others thought it had been dislodged, but the lost BOB allowed the students to think of ways to inform the community about what the boxes do and why they matter.
“They brainstormed it out and said we need to brand our little boxes and make them friendly, nonthreatening in any way and let people know that this is a project that we, as a community, are working on together,” the teacher continued.
The Natural Resources Management class collaborated with the graphic communications program to design the BOBs website, where a drawing of a box with a hat, a magnifying glass and a mustache can be seen.
Gianna Rodriguez, a student from Birch’s class, worked on the website team and helped create community resources to spread awareness about the BOBs.
“We made different types of posters and put one down at the Leonardtown Wharf just to explain to people what they did,” Rodriguez said. “We went to different installation sites and watched them get installed in the water and talked to a bunch of people about what they do.”
Rodriguez hopes to be a marine biologist in the future and thinks the hands-on experience she got from the project was a very important learning opportunity.
“I think it was really important for me to learn those different skills,” she said. “I like to be able to reach out to other people and be independent but also learn how to work with others.”
Birch is excited to continue working with the BOBs with future students and plans to help her next class tackle the challenge of biofouling, which is when algae and barnacles grow on submerged equipment.