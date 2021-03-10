The criminal cases of four men that Southern Maryland News has been following for the past year or so resulted in incompetent declarations.
The separate cases involve various crimes, including sexual abuse of a minor, first-degree murder, second-degree rape and attempted murder.
An incompetent or incapacity declaration identifies the person’s mental health conditions. In Maryland, it includes providing a court with two doctor’s certificates that provide evidence of the condition that result from the incapacity, according to the website of Trusts & Estates Lawyers, which serves Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and New York.
Dennis Leroy Anderson, 73, of Hughesville was charged with sexual abuse of a minor and assault. He was released on his own recognizance on Dec. 10 last year. The charges stemmed from allegations that he was in a hot tub, shower and bed with an “elementary age” minor.
Mario Marcell Dunn, 35, of Waldorf was committed to the state health department’s maximum-security Clifton Perkins Hospital because of a mental disorder, a court document states. He was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing his mother, Swanda Ruegenea Dunn, 57, to death on Jan. 11, 2018. Prior to that, he had a history of domestic violence arrests and psychological issues and had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
Earl Douglas Lindner, 54, was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual contact. The Bryans Road resident was found incompetent but not dangerous on Nov. 16 last fall and was released on his own recognizance the next day. He was originally held on a $25,000 bond on March 16, 2020.
After Javonte D. Muldrow, 27, of Waldorf was charged with attempted murder. He diagnosed with mild schizophrenia and had allegedly refused to take medication and therapy prior to the charge, which involved stabbing his brother three times in the neck on July 24, 2019.
The men have competency hearings each year.
Last week, Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington (D) said such cases can proceed if a defendant is later deemed competent; however, that doesn’t usually happen, he said. After five years, the case is dismissed, according to state law.
He said the number of incompetencies in Charles is not necessarily unusual or high.
