From Friday, Aug. 21 to Monday evening, four people lost their lives on Southern Maryland roadways. Police also report one person who was struck by a car on Aug. 19 in Calvert County remains in critical condition.
The latest fatality occurred Monday night in Calvert, where a motorcyclist was killed on Route 261 in Chesapeake Beach following a collision with a passenger vehicle.
According to a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office press release, at approximately 8:12 p.m. members of the agency’s Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the crash scene in the area of Camp Roosevelt Drive.
“Upon arrival units located a 2004 Lexus SC 480 and a 2002 Kawasaki Motorcycle in the roadway,” the report stated. “Preliminary investigation revealed a 2004 Lexus was traveling north on Bayside Road (Route 261).”
The driver of the Lexus was identified by police as Jennifer Jeanne Osterloh, 49, of Chesapeake Beach. Police said the motorcycle was traveling south on Bayside Road driven by Edwin DeJesus Correa, 33 of Owings.
According to multiple witnesses, prior to the collision the motorcycle was traveling at an excessive speed and passing vehicles on the wrong side of the roadway, police said in the release. As the motorcycle was passing a vehicle and traveling south in the north bound lane, it struck the Lexus head on. The impact caused Correa to be ejected from the motorcycle. Correa was pronounced deceased on the scene. Osterloh, was transported to CalvertHealth with minor injuries.
“Investigators said speed and failure to drive right of center appear to be contributing factors to this collision, which remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sgt. Tom Phelps with the Crash Reconstruction Team at 410-535-2800 or via email at Thomas.Phelps@calvertcountymd.gov.
Pedestrian dies in Sunderland
Over the weekend, a Waldorf teen was struck and killed by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Route 2 and Kent Road in Sunderland, the Calvert sheriff’s office reported. The incident occurred early Saturday morning, Aug. 22. The deceased was identified as Tristian Joshua Lansberry, 19.
Preliminary investigation conducted by Senior Dfc. Jeffrey Hardesty determined that a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse driven by a 31-year-old Huntingtown man was traveling northbound on Route 2 when it reportedly struck Lansberry, “who had been in the travel portion of the roadway wearing dark clothing” a sheriff’s office report stated. The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m.
Lansberry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevy was not injured, or identified by police.
The collision remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office’s crash reconstruction team. Sheriff’s investigators reported at this time pedestrian error appears to be the main contributing factor in the collision. Anyone with information that could aid in the investigation can contact Hardesty at jeffrey.hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov or call the sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800.
Funeral arrangements for Lansberry are being handled by Huntt Funeral Home of Waldorf.
Woman, 36, critically injured
The sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation of a late-night accident at the intersection of Route 2/4 and Old Town Road in Huntingtown in which a pedestrian was critically injured.
The incident occurred on Aug. 19, at approximately 10:25 p.m.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, members of the agency’s Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the intersection and located a female pedestrian suffering critical injuries in the travel portion on southbound Route 2/4. Deputies also located a 2016 Toyota Camry that was stopped with extensive damage to the front end and windshield. Preliminary investigation revealed the Toyota, operated by a 28-year-old Waldorf man, was traveling southbound on Route 2/4 when the vehicle struck the pedestrian, identified as Danyelle Patrice A. Napoleon, 36, of Capitol Heights. Napoleon was flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma via MSP Trooper 7. She remains in critical condition.
The road was closed for several hours.
No other injuries were reported. At this time, pedestrian error appears to be the main contributing factor in this collision.
The sheriff’s office reported Wednesday that there was no updated information on Napoleon’s condition.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cpl. V. Bortchevsky of the Crash Reconstruction Team at vlad.bortchevsky@calvertcountymd.gov or by calling the Calvert sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800.
Two in St. Mary’s die in separate incidents
One pedestrian as well as one driver have died in St. Mary’s over the weekend in separate automobile crashes, according to police.
On Friday night, Aug. 21, the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office responded to a crash on Three Notch Road near Copeland Lane in Lexington Park where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
Investigators determined Alexandra Rene Labore, 21, of St. Inigoes, had been traveling southbound on Three Notch Road and struck John Paul Miles III, 50, of Lexington Park.
Miles was later pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel, and Labore was uninjured. Speed and alcohol were not involved, according to the sheriff’s office.
Those with additional information on the collision is asked to contact sheriff’s Cpl. Sheena Tirpak at sheena.tirpak@stmarysmd.com or at 301-475-4200, ext. 78051.
On Sunday night, Aug. 23, police responded to a motor vehicle accident in Chaptico where three vehicles had been involved, according to a preliminary investigation.
A release from the sheriff’s office says the investigation found Jennifer Lynn Hanbury, 46, of Bushwood had been driving a 2008 Infinity QX56 on Mechanicsville Road towards Budds Creek Road, and failed to stop and yield to traffic on Budds Creek Road, being struck as the vehicle turned east onto Budds Creek Road.
Hanbury’s vehicle was hit by a 2006 GMC Yukon Denali, operated by Marcos Antonio Alvarez, 43, of Mechanicsville with Catherine Mary Alvarez in the passenger seat, causing Hanbury’s vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a telephone pole, according to police, and causing the Yukon to cross the center line and strike the third vehicle, a 1998 Toyota Camry operated by Cynthia Renee Wise, 59, and James Larry Wise, 66, both of Hustle, Va.
The Alvarez couple was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital by ambulance with injuries, as well as James Wise. His wife, however, was taken to Chaptico Park for a Medevac helicopter, but her condition deteriorated prior to its arrival, and she died at the park.
Hanbury signed care refusal forms at the scene, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.
Speed and alcohol were also not determined to be a factor in the Chaptico crashes.
Anyone with additional information on the Chaptico collision is asked to contact sheriff’s Cpl. Christopher Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78004, or by email at christopher.beyer@stmarysmd.com.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews and @DanSoMdNews