Four people were transported to medical facilities following a two-vehicle crash around 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, on Route 6 in Port Tobacco.
Bill Smith, spokesman for Charles County Volunteer Fire & EMS, said two people were air evacuated to Prince George's Shock Trauma Center and two were transported by ground ambulance to Charles Regional Medical Center.
Smith said the crash occurred at the intersection of Port Tobacco (Route 6) and Chapel Point roads.
As of 3:30 p.m., Route 6 was closed, Smith said. However, at 4:20 p.m., Charles County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said the road should be open shortly.
According to a preliminary investigation, a Ford Fiesta crossed a centerline and struck a Chrysler 200 sedan, Richardson said.
An adult male passenger in the Chrysler had critical injuries, Richardson said. Both drivers are female, while another passenger in the Chrysler is a female toddler.