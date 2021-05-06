A jury on May 6 found an 18-year-old Waldorf resident guilty for the murder last year of another teenager.
Darryl Edward Freeman was convicted by a Charles County jury on all counts in a murder trial of Bradley A. Brown, 17, according to state's attorney Anthony "Tony" Covington (D).
The trial began Tuesday, April 27, and closing arguments were made Wednesday, May 5.
In addition to first-degree murder, Freeman was also convicted of first-degree assault, armed robbery and robbery, all felonies. He was also convicted of 10 misdemeanors.
A sentencing date has been set for 1 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Freeman's 20-year-old codefendant, Mikayle Tawed Qawwee, also of Waldorf, faces a June 7 trial for the same charges. A pretrial hearing in that case is scheduled for 11 a.m. on May 13.
Covington said he was pleased of the verdict but declined to comment further, noting Qawwee's upcoming trial.
Freeman's attorney, Hammad Matin of La Plata, could not be reached for comment following the jury's verdict.
Brown was shot and killed on Feb. 18, 2020, in the driveway of his Bryans Road home.
During the trial, Brown's girlfriend, Blessyn White, testified that Brown was known as the "vape guy" or the "cart guy" and had been selling vape cartridges for $50 each.
According to a press release from Covington's office, Brown was shot and killed during the robbery of THC vape cartridges, which were worth approximately $850. Freeman and two other individuals fled the area in Freeman’s vehicle, according to police reports.