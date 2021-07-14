St. Mary's State's Attorney Richard D. Fritz (R) recently filed paperwork for another four-year term, despite earlier saying he did not plan to run again.
Fritz, who was originally elected in 1998, gave several reasons for his decision.
"I enjoy my job," he said. "I enjoy serving the people of St. Mary's County."
He also noted that Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) decided not to run again. "It would be ill-advised to have a new sheriff and state's attorney at the same time," Fritz said.
In addition, he noted that COVID-19 "has set us behind probably at least a year" in the prosecution of cases.
"A new [state's] attorney could completely shake up the core of the office," he said, noting that a new state's attorney could fire every attorney who currently works in the office.
Finally, Fritz referred to what he called a "continuing battle" fighting the drug epidemic. He noted that he ran on that issue last time and was unopposed.
"Every time we seem to be getting ahead of this game, a new drug pops up," he said. "I've often said it's a 100-year war like the crusades. Don't anybody get tired."
"I consider someone handing someone fentanyl to be a very serious case," he said, noting that someone can die from just one hit of the narcotic. "We have to continue working to make drug dealers understand it's not worth the effort."
According to sheriff's office spokesman Jason Babcock, from 2018 to 2020, there were 30 drug overdose deaths investigated each year, with 11 so far this year and eight more under medical examiner review.
Fritz also referred to a recent spate of gun violence in the county. He noted the sheriff's creation of a Youth Gun Violence Task Force in May. Fritz said he committed three attorneys to prosecute gun violence.
According to the sheriff's office, there were two, two and six non-suicide, shooting-related deaths in the county in the years 2018 to 2020, with another one so far this year.
Fritz came under fire last year from the St. Mary's County commissioners, who initiated an investigation into the local state's attorney's office after questions arose over spending related to a trip to Ocean City and potential employee raises. That followed the resignation of two prosecutors, Jaymi Sterling and Gina Fioravanti, as well as Fritz’s paralegal, Barbera Rivera, who alleged they resigned due to “financial irregularities,” “unfair practices” and “nasty behavior” by Fritz and other office staff.
Fritz, who will turn 75 on July 18, is married to Betsy Fritz, and they have two adult children, Jack, 30, of Medley's Neck and Brooke, 27, of Callaway.