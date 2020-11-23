Rick Snider spent 42 years as a sportswriter and even though he still dabbles in the craft, he has also branched out to writing and recently produced the nine-part podcast, “The Angels Among Us.”
Snider first came up with the idea a few years ago after turning his 2017 book, “The Power Among Us,” into a podcast while driving to a National Football League game he was assigned to cover.
“It just popped into my head from nowhere,” said Snider, who is also the author of several other books, including one on cooking, one on alternative health and several on the NFL team formerly known as the Washington Redskins.
“I had shopped around for publishers, but it’s hard selling fiction, let alone Christian fiction, and I didn’t want to self publish it, but I still wanted the story out there, so I was going to turn it into a script and make it an old-style radio show.”
The nine-part fiction series covers three generations of the Morgan family, which farm and crab in Southern Maryland, unaware their lives are protected from a demon that sought their bloodline for a 1,000-year-old sin. As the family converts their traditional tobacco fields to wineries, their guardian angel finds protecting them becomes ever more urgent.
“It was kind of freeing to be able to write the characters the way I wanted them,” said Snider, who has lived in Southern Maryland his whole life and references local landmarks in his podcast. “I think people of Southern Maryland will connect to this story, especially because it’s among us. ... I wanted to represent life in Southern Maryland from when I was growing up.”
The 60-year-old said the secret to a good podcast is the dialogue.
“It’s more important than ever because you have to say some things that people can’t quite see, but I think your imagination captures a lot of it,” he sad. “I really made sure that this was a book that has no vices, per se, in it. I wanted it to be that if you were a 7-year-old sitting with your grandmother you could both listen to it.”
"It took a little while [to develop my character], but Rick, he just said, ‘Hey, just be you,’ and it just flowed after that," said Pastor Chris Bryan of Kneeling Point Church in La Plata, who portrays the Rev. John. "Once I got through reading it and looking through it I thought, ‘That’s pretty cool.’ [The part] was almost written for me to a point."
Snider enlisted the assistance of several friends and family members to fill out the 14-person cast, and Bryan said he was thrilled to be part of the podcast.
“My first thought when he asked me was honor," said Bryan, who has also been an assistant high school football coach for 40-odd years, including stints with four Charles County teams. "I’ve known Rick a long time and he’s always been a straight shooter, so when somebody like that asks me to be part of his plan, how can I not [do it]?"
Snider's wife, Lisa, and two daughters, Cindy Long and Megan Johnson, are also in the cast.
“Megan would be there taping and I would be, ‘Whoa, that’s pretty good,’” Snider said. “She really captured it much better than I would have guessed.”
He said the story is not about his life with Lisa — the two will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Dec. 20 — but added, “There are pieces of us in the book.”
Snider said the nine-part podcast, which was completed in late summer and about 30 minutes each episode, has been been downloaded by 600 users, 310 of whom have viewed just the last chapter.
“I just find it amazing that people did that,” Snider said. “It kind of reminds me of [evangelist] Billy Graham saying, ‘I’ve read the last page of the Bible and it turns out OK.’”
The podcast tells the story of a guardian angel, which Snider firmly believes in, especially after a 2017 incident in which he came around a turn on a rural road and saw two deer in the middle of the road.
“Deer tend to go one way or another, they never separate,” Snider said. “I was thinking, ‘I can’t go off the road because you could hit the trees and could die, so just hit the deer and hope for the best,’ and my wife screamed but those deer separated and I went between them. It was a miracle. I was like, ‘Man, that was a guardian angel at work.’”
Snider’s award-winning career — in which he says he wrote 17,000 stories — was highlighted by him breaking the story of the 1999 sale of the team, then still known as the Washington Redskins, to Daniel Snyder.
“I kicked everybody’s butt on that story,” he said.
He also has covered 20 Kentucky Derbies, the death of basketball star Len Bias in 1986 and five Super Bowls, including Washington’s 37-24 win over Buffalo in Super Bowl XXVI in 1992.
“That was one of those eureka moments when you’re sitting in the stands thinking, ‘Wow, I’m covering a Super Bowl,’” he said.
He also recalls the shock of watching No. 11 George Mason University knocking off top-seeded Connecticut 86-84 that sent the Patriots to the Final Four.
“There’s no way they should have won that game,” Snider said of the win over the Huskies, who later had four players drafted into the NBA. “That was like watching ‘Hoosiers’ being played out in front of us.”
Snider still writes for SportsIllustrated.com and 106.7 The Fan, and does a weekly one-hour podcast on the Washington Football Team and life in D.C. called “The Seasons of Discontent.”
As for his podcast, Snider is proud of the result of “The Angels Among Us,” which was three years in the making.
“It’s not a Hallmark movie in Montana, it’s something local they can identify with and I think they’ll appreciate the stories because they are about watermen and farmers and things we do down here that you don’t see everywhere else," he said. "I think it’s a wholesome story about the gods and the angels being with us.”
Snider's next project, "The Voice," is currently taping and he's started work on a third one titled "The Sermon Writer."
To listen to “The Angels Among Us,” go to theangelamongus.podbean.com.