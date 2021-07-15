There are plenty of farms in Southern Maryland and all are eager to showcase their wares during Buy Local Week, which runs Saturday, July 17, through Sunday, July 25.
The annual program, which was launched as a regional effort but is now statewide, encourages all Marylanders to pledge to support their local farmers and producers by eating, drinking and enjoying locally produced farm products.
“Buying local is extremely important and I think it’s become even more important over the past year through the pandemic,” said Martin Proulx, who is the agriculture business development manager with the Charles County’s economic development department. “We realized as a region and community how important it is to keep the food supply chain local to support our local small businesses and keep the dollar in our community.”
The annual event highlights the importance of buying local meat, seafood, produce and more to consumers, the economy and the environment is fundamental to Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission’s mission to support farms and future of agriculture.
A few participating Prince George’s farms include Clagett Farm of Upper Marlboro, Holly Hill Ranch in Brandywine and Longview Farm in Accokeek.
“I think it’s important for both customers and for farmers,” said Chantal Brooks of 8-4 Cattle Company in Upper Marlboro. “The customer will get very fresh produce that has not been transported and for the farmers it obviously supports their lifestyle.”
Some Calvert County farms include Horsmon Farm in St. Leonard, Prince Frederick-based Battle Creek Beef, Prosperity Acres in Sunderland and Wilson Dowell Farm in Owings.
At the Calvert commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Debbie Jones of Windy Willow Farm in Sunderland, which is taking part in Buy Local Challenge, said the 2020 farmers market and produce stand season “was very difficult.” Jones also noted that the weekly farmers market at Calvert Health Medical Center parking lot was a “drive-thru” and was successful thanks to the help of hospital personnel.
Despite that, she said the farmers markets need more customers.
“We need everyone to step up,” Jones said.
“There’s no reason not to buy local in Calvert County,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said. “It’s the best opportunity to support local farmers.”
Some Charles County farms that will be taking part are Gracehaven Farm in Newburg, Hancock Farm Service in La Plata, Charlotte Hall’s Newport Valley Farm and Zekiah Farms3.
“I think it’s a great idea and they’ve done a great job of pushing it and getting it out to the community,” said Derek Turner of Bowling Green Farm in Bryantown, which produces chickens for eggs and meat as well as heritage pork. The farm also partners with Lifestyles of Maryland. “There’s a lot of local farms and businesses around here that work really hard to create and produce the food that’s healthy and adds value to the community. We enjoy doing it and I think the end result is excellent quality whether it’s meat or produce. It’s a great opportunity to spread the word about all the local options that are out there.”
Some St. Mary’s based farms that are taking part are Alvey Brothers Farm in Clements, Earnshaw Farm and TXM Cattle, LLC in Mechanicsville, Hole in the Woods Farm in Chaptico and Swamp Fox Farm in Valley Lee.
The event encourages consumers to shop at local farms, farm stands, farmers markets, wineries, grocers and other markets that stock genuine local product.
Proulx, who describes himself as “both an amateur photographer and amateur cook” also plans to post a few recipes.
“It may not be the highest of quality and I won’t know what I’m making until I visit the farmers markets and our local farm stands,” he said, but “that’s the fun of the Buy Local Challenge.”
New this year is a Buy Local scavenger hunt in which consumers can submit a selfie after completing all of the following: purchasing a locally-sourced meat or other purchase; with a farmer or at a farm or market; engaging in an outdoor agricultural activity; wearing clothes that support a local business or farm; and at a farm sign, stand or the grocery store.
The Buy Local Challenge was created in 2007 by the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission as a regional promotion for Southern Maryland and is now promoted statewide in partnership with Maryland Department of Agriculture.
For more information on Buy Local Week, go to www.buylocalchallenge.com. For more information on the photo contest, go to www.buylocalchallenge.com/photo-contest.
