The state has approved the first round of funding for a remodel of Mechanicsville Elementary School.
Kim Howe, director of capital planning for St. Mary’s public schools, made that announcement during the Dec. 16 board of education meeting.
She noted that the school system requested $5.4 million for the project, and was approved for $4.1 million in the initial installment. The board unanimously voted to send the item to the county commissioners for approval.
After the meeting, Superintendent Scott Smith said the project, which will be a “light remodel,” tentatively will start next summer and be finished in three years.
“I’m very grateful that we’re going to get Mechanicsville off the ground,” vice chair Cathy Allen said, noting that the project has been a long time coming.
Near the beginning of the Dec. 16 meeting, Smith reiterated his support for continuing to use the COVID-19 health metrics suggested by the state departments of health and the education. These include the coronavirus test positivity rate and the number of cases per 100,000 in a community.
“It’s a guideline but still a local decision,” board chair Karin Bailey said, noting that the superintendent can make the determination on when to open schools for in-person instruction while working in conjunction with the local health department.
Smith said he’s heard what Karen Salmon, state superintendent of schools, recently said about that topic.
“Why is everyone moving away from” those metrics? Smith asked rhetorically. “Probably because everyone is doing quite poorly.”
He said that all 24 of the local education agencies in the state have an “incredible discussion every single Friday” about how to respond to the pandemic. He said all of the school superintendents agree that those two metrics should be maintained — specifically less than 5% positivity rate and less than 15 cases per 100,000 — before students are brought back into classrooms.
“Saying that it’s just a suggestion devalues all of the work that has gone in” in addition to the science, he said.
As of Dec. 15, Smith noted that St. Mary’s had a positivity rate of about 13% and 32.55 cases per 100,000.
“The curve is certainly not being bent other than upward,” he said, referring to the rising numbers on graph charts.
Smith said St. Mary’s had a “very light summer and a very light fall” in relation to COVID-19 metrics, but noted that five people died from complications related to the virus two weeks ago and eight people died last week.
“It doesn’t look like there’s transmission in the schools,” he said, noting that only staff and teachers have been in the buildings.
Earlier he said, “Restaurants and bars are still open. That’s not a good decision.”
“If somebody had the fortitude to shut everything down for two weeks, we could reopen schools in January,” he said.
St. Mary’s plans to begin bringing students back to schools next month, depending on COVID-19 data trending down.
Smith said if any changes are made regarding the back-to-school plan, he would make an announcement on Jan. 1.
Petition calls for learning equity
In other news, three people spoke during public comment and asked that the school system “revise, review and enhance curriculum” in line with its equity policy.
Janice Walthour, education committee chair of the county NAACP, Roderick Lewis, an admissions counselor at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, and St. Mary’s City resident Marcia Greenberg presented a petition with 1,234 signatures.
Greenberg said the “Re-educate St. Mary’s” petition was a followup to two protest marches held earlier this year.
Lewis said the group requests a review of existing curriculum, the hiring of more people of color as teachers, addressing the disproportionate arrests and suspension of Black students, and maintaining communication regarding the equity policy.
Walthour asked that a equity in education citizens advisory committee be established.
