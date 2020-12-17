St. Mary’s County commissioners this week approved a fundraising study proposal to investigate the county’s ability to raise money for the construction of a community center in Lexington Park.
After holding six meetings earlier in the year, the county’s YMCA exploratory committee provided commissioners with a summary of their report in July, where they agreed to enter into an agreement with the YMCA of the Chesapeake to conduct the feasibility study to help determine which of the three selected sites — one located on Shangri-La Drive next to the Lexington Park library, another next to the Great Mills Swimming Pool and the last a site near Nicolet Park — would be optimal for the YMCA.
After commissioners were briefed on the results of the feasibility study in November, Robbie Gill, CEO of the YMCA of the Chesapeake, told them the next step of the process is a fundraising study to determine who would be willing to support the center and on what level. Gill said the study will explore the county’s ability to raise money and help see what more work needs to be done before people are in the position to donate to the cause.
Rebecca Bridget, county administrator, told commissioners on Tuesday although they approved the fundraising study already, details had not yet been provided.
She said the cost of the study is $30,000, with half being due in the beginning of the process and half due when the report is complete.
“I’m excited about this next step because it will really substantiate what potential interests are in the community from a fundraising standpoint,” Gill said via Webex.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said, “My hope is that this study is very easy to do because we’ve already got a huge list of businesses and organizations that have reached out in support of this.”
The research and planning team in charge of the campaign study is Triangle2 Solutions. In a presentation they provided at the meeting, campaign planning studies typically involve over 100 people between online surveys and in-depth interviews. Key deliverables would include support for the engagement of a volunteer task force, a “concise and compelling presentation,” interviews conducted with between 25 and 30 people and input from board members and key stakeholders.
The final report will include suggested goals and a timeline for the campaign, a list of prospects and recommended leaders among several other elements.
