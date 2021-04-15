The pros who watch the prices at the gas pumps are forecasting a period of fluctuation, a situation that has certainly manifested itself in Southern Maryland in recent weeks.
A report from AAA Mid-Atlantic cites a prediction from the U.S. Energy Information Administration that “motorists could see higher gasoline prices this summer and the economy could see higher gasoline demand.”
Late last week, AAA spokeswoman Ragina C. Ali told Southern Maryland News that for the week preceding Easter Sunday “pump prices fluctuated across the country during the week as crude oil inventories decreased and gasoline inventories increased. Local drivers saw slight changes helped by the higher East Coast gasoline supply.”
Ali said there is projection as to whether price averages in Maryland will exceed $3 a gallon for regular unleaded any time in the near future.
“The national average has not hit $3 since Oct. 31, 2014,” said Ali. “Maryland’s gas average has not hit $3 since Oct. 26, 2014.”
Last week’s gas price average in Maryland was $2.76, which was a two-cent drop from the previous week. Due to its proximity to the Washington, D.C., suburbs, Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert tend to have prices higher than other regions of the state. The metro area’s average regular price of $2.86 a gallon mirrors the current national average.
The average cost of a gallon of gas results in some sticker shock for pumpers when they compare it this time last year when society was sheltering in place due to the coronavirus. AAA Mid-Atlantic reported one year ago the cost per gallon for regular unleaded statewide was as low as $1.86 in Washington County and as high as $2.10 a gallon in the D.C. suburbs.
“We anticipate gasoline demand will continue to increase throughout the month as vaccinations become more widely available and weather turns warmer,” Ali stated. “This will lead to fluctuation at the pump throughout the spring season.”
A website called GasBuddy.com shows a retailer in St. Michael’s in Talbot County has regular gas for $2.37 a gallon for a cash transaction.
In Calvert County the average price of surveyed stations is about $2.80 per gallon. In St. Mary’s County the average price of surveyed stations is approximately $2.75 a gallon. Charles County currently has the lowest prices among the surveyed retailers at approximately $2.57 a gallon.
