For the first time in nearly seven years, the national gas price average has reached the $3 a gallon mark for regular unleaded.
Representatives from AAA Mid-Atlantic confirm that last week’s cybersecurity attack on the Colonial Pipeline, which provides nearly half of the gas to the East Coast, has caused the price-spike to happen sooner rather than later throughout the region. The pipeline has begun shipping fuel again as of midweek, and expects operations to be close to normal by the end of this week, according to news reports.
Late Tuesday afternoon and throughout Wednesday, motorists in Southern Maryland were either observing long lines of vehicles at service stations or were in those lines waiting to use the pumps. There were reports of at least two stations in the Prince Frederick area being sold out of gas, as some smaller stations in the region taped "out of gas" signs on their pumps.
“While the pipeline shutdown is not the only factor pushing gas prices higher, it is definitely impacting gas prices on the East Coast," said Ragina C. Ali, AAA spokeswoman. “Gas prices typically trend higher at this time of year, with the increase in demand heading into the Memorial Day holiday weekend and the busy summer driving season.”
According to a AAA Mid-Atlantic release, Maryland’s gas price average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.94 on Wednesday, an increase of 8 cents since Friday and 10 cents “week over week.”
The current average price is $1.07 more than last year’s prices and up 18 cents from last month.
“While there have been no major, widespread gasoline outages reported in Maryland, motorists are definitely seeing increases at the pump,” Ali stated. “We advise against carrying extra gasoline in your vehicle. It’s dangerous and can prove deadly. Consider filling up when you have a quarter of a tank of fuel remaining.”