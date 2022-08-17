Several local organizations received a helping hand last month when they were awarded more than $400,000 in Southern Maryland Heritage Area (Destination Southern Maryland) grants by the Maryland Heritage Area Authority.
A total of 107 matching grants totaling $5.1 million were awarded to Maryland nonprofits, local jurisdictions and other heritage tourism organizations by the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority.
Grants support heritage tourism projects and activities that attract visitors and expand economic development and tourism-related job creation throughout Maryland.
“I’m thrilled because it’s showing a bit of diversity of what we’re doing in this region and the importance and we’re getting new people coming in for these opportunities, and some smaller groups who haven’t had a chance to take advantage of these [grants] before,” Lucille Walker, Destination Southern Maryland and Southern Maryland Heritage Area executive director, said in a telephone interview. “I’ve been here six years now and to see this program growing more inclusive and more available to people. People talk about equity; but this is walking the walk here.”
Destination Southern Maryland is the regional tourism entity for Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
According to a news release, the nine Southern Maryland grants — which went to organizations in Charles and St. Mary’s counties — “reflect substantial growth in the heritage area and the heritage area’s historical significance on a state and national level.”
The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland received $100,000 for its Fiscal Year 2023 management grant.
Leonardtown was awarded $75,000 for the second phase of its L’Town Alley Network Project.
The Greenwell Foundation received $50,000 to upgrade its historic equestrian barn.
“They are one of the few [organizations] in our region that are accessible to those with physical limitations and their barn is central to all their horse activity,” Walker said. “We felt that historically horses in Southern Maryland are a real good component of who we are, and this barn is in desperate need of love and safety.”
A total of 107 grants totaling more than $5 million was awarded throughout Maryland.
The Piscataway Conoy Tribe of Maryland received $45,000 toward its Indigenous Peoples Festival.
Historic Sotterley was awarded $40,100 to restore its agricultural buildings.
The Farm Heritage Conservancy was awarded $40,000 for preparing for the Smithsonian Institution’s “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” tour.
The Historical Society of Charles County received $25,000 for its “Restoring Rich Hill for Tourism in the 21st Century” project.
The Working Out Wonders Foundation Inc. was awarded $17,000 for its Carroll Farmhouse and Cemetery Preservation Project in Nanjemoy.
“We’ve been doing it on our own and kind of piecemealing it and trying to make this dream come true,” the Rev. Ruby Thomas of the Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Nanjemoy said in a telephone interview. “And so the grant will definitely help to assist us and help to support this vision that we have for the western side of the county and also for the state of Maryland.”
The project involves restoring the Carroll family farmhouse that was African American owned and is still owned by descendants.
There is also a cemetery of people who were enslaved on the property where previously 70 graves had been found, though Thomas said, “Now we know there are many more.” The cemetery also served the community for people living in western Charles before Black churches were established.
The foundation, which has received several grants over the past year, is currently preserving the site and hopes it can become a tourist attraction for historical and educational purposes. In May, Charles County government installed a historic marker at the site.
“This farmhouse and enslaved persons cemetery and also African American cemetery is a critical part of the history of western Charles County,” Walker said. “It’s a story told by the people themselves.”
The Maryland Veterans Memorial Museum in Newburg received $10,000 for its “Untold Story of Patriots in the Revolutionary War” exhibit.
“A lot of revolutionary war history has been very white, so they’re trying to bring a different perspective to that,” Walker said of the museum, which also plans to have a digital component.
Since fiscal 2002, Southern Maryland has received 131 grants worth $5,846,789 from the MHAA, including 46 over the past four years.
Walker named to commission
Recently, Walker was named to the Historic St. Mary’s City Commission for a period of four years.
“I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to being part of the great potential of Historic St. Mary’s City, a cornerstone of Maryland and of the soon to be designated National Heritage Area,” Walker said in a news release.
Her appointment began July 1.
“Southern Maryland is vital to our nation’s story,” Walker said, “and Historic St. Mary’s City plays a significant role in that story.”
