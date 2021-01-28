A teen girls leadership program that started in 2012 as a two-day workshop and has grown to a 30-week club program at four Southern Maryland high schools is looking to get back into gear in 2021 after essentially pausing its operations during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Gals Lead Teen Mentorship Program is sponsored by the Dream Queen Association, a woman’s group that was founded in Solomons in 2012 by Erin Lewis, according to Beverly Brown, the nonprofit organization’s president.
The organization’s Dream Queen Foundation funds the program through donations and fundraisers and has received help the past several years from Dr. Gina McCray, a Mechanicsville dentist.
After four years of hosting a two-day weekend event annually, the organization started a club at Great Mills High School in the 2016-2017 school year, Brown said.
Clubs were added over the next three years respectively at Westlake High School in Waldorf and Chopticon and Leonardtown high schools in St. Mary’s County.
The organization had planned to start a club at Patuxent High School in Calvert County this year, Brown said, but that plan was delayed due to the impact of the COVID-19 virus.
The clubs meet once a week over 30 weeks during the school year. The St. Mary’s clubs meet during lunch and the Charles club meets for breakfast, with the organization picking up the tab.
Brown explained that the mentorship program teaches girls four pillars of success — know yourself, dream big, overcome obstacles and take action.
The program has left a positive impression on the girls.
“It allows me to be myself and share things that is going in my life without judgement and get the support I need,” Jordan Bowers, a senior at Great Mills High School, said in an email. “We talk about issues that people seem to shy away from such as women health, mental health, procrastination, and body positivity.”
Bowers said the program brings in women in leadership positions who talk to the girls “about anything and ... connect with us to show that there are women that are leaders in the real world, even if we don’t see it, allowing us to be able to dream big.”
Leonardtown High School student Biz Lynch said she’s more sure of herself because of the program. “I know now that even if I make a mistake it isn’t the end of the world, and I can always come back and fix it,” she said.
Leonardtown student Kimani Watkins said she’s slowly becoming more confident and optimistic about her future as a result of the program.
“Gals Lead has helped me become the stronger woman I am today,” said current College of Southern Maryland student and Great Mills High School graduate Joan Popoola. “I got to meet with female speakers and listened to their stories, where they started and how successful they grew. I learned through Gals Lead that working hard and being determined is vital. ... I also learned more about myself and how much I love to help others.”
“It’s meant a lot for me to see their growth and development,” said Ellen Servetnick, who has facilitated the club at Great Mills High School the last three years.
It costs about $300 for each girl who joins a club. The organization provides learning materials for the girls, including a journal, Brown said.
Over 100 girls are helped annually by the program, with about 20 to 30 in each high school, according to Brown. “It helps them develop a lifelong love of learning,” she said.
“Our facilitators are ready to get back” into the high schools, Brown said, noting they’ve been “in limbo” due to the coronavirus’ impact on student learning, which resulted in schools being mostly closed to in-person learning since mid-March.
“It’s been challenging to do fundraisers,” she said, noting they netted about $50 from one held Oct. 14 at Chipotle in La Plata. A “Big Hat Brunch” fundraiser in October 2019 raised about $45,000 for the mentorship program.
The Dream Queen Association has over 1,000 active women members in Southern Maryland, including Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.
