Tom Maloney, left, with the aid of Janessa Bradley, fits Grace with a pet oxygen mask. Invisible Fence donated several of the oxygen masks to the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department. Other county responder companies will each receive masks as part of Invisible Fence's Project Breathe.
Humans and dogs gathered on a recent Friday to receive the good news.
A 48-year-old company, Invisible Fence, came to Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department on Sept. 24 bearing gifts. The Knoxville, Tenn.-based business’ Project Breathe will help firefighters give house pets caught in a fire a chance at survival.
In a company press release touting the donation program, an anecdotal estimate of 40,000 to 150,000 pets dying in fires per year was cited.
“Most succumb to smoke inhalation,” the press release stated. “In most states, emergency responders lack the equipment to resuscitate and save pets.”
The solution to significantly reducing pet-related tragedies could be the distribution and use of pet oxygen masks.
“The mask is designed to fit the muzzle of all size pets,” said Tom Maloney of the Invisible Fence Edgewater location.
Maloney noted the masks have become quite popular and prevalent on the West Coast, where wildfires have plagued communities.
The company’s pet oxygen mask donation program provides the mask kits to fire departments and other first responders. Each kit includes a small, medium and large mask. Project Breathe makes fire departments eligible to receive one kit per station.
Maloney told Southern Maryland News that the oxygen will be supplied by the fire companies. In addition to allowing pets to breathe during the fire crisis, the apparatus can also be used for resuscitation.
“Pets are members of our families,” said Pat Hassler, Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department president, who added that all of the Calvert County responder companies will receive a pet oxygen mask.
“We will make sure the kits get distributed evenly,” said Michael Sharpe, the Prince Frederick company’s deputy chief.
Maloney said the masks have been in distribution since 2006 and are manufactured by McCulloch Medical.