Even in third-world countries, mobility is an issue.
A Rockville-based nonprofit called Bikes for the World is on a mission to aid low-income individuals in developing countries by providing bicycles. In Calvert County, a retired public school administrator is spearheading the drive to collect the two-wheelers that other people plan to discard.
“I have been associated with the organization known as Bikes for the World since 2008 when I coordinated a large collection event in Calvert County,” Ted Haynie of Solomons said. “We collected over 700 bikes. Bikes for the World ships them to partners in developing countries where these castoff items literally become game and life-changers for the recipients, providing transportation where none existed.”
The “gently used bicycles” that are given to those in need of a mode of transportation enable the recipients to go to markets, doctor appointments and other necessary destinations.
In its mission statement, the founders of Bikes for the World noted the organization “also generates additional skilled employment in bike repair and maintenance overseas, and provides satisfying environmental and humanitarian service opportunities for volunteers locally in the Washington, D.C., metro region.”
The organization declared it has collected over 161,000 bicycles during its 15 years of operation, distributing them in 29 countries, including Sri Lanka, Costa Rica, Panama and Ghana.
According to Taylor Jones, Bikes for the World’s executive director, the donated bikes are “reassembled and reconditioned in the receiving country. Not only does this directly generate local employment and income, but also provides scope for training programs.”
Jones told Southern Maryland News that the collection process involves “a number of different avenues.” These include local drop-off points, bike shops, community collection events involving schools, churches and Scout troops. In preparing bikes for shipment, Jones said the various components are removed and placed in 40-foot shipping containers, which are then trucked to Rockville and then to Baltimore, where they travel via ocean freight to participating foreign countries.
“It can take quite awhile for it to get there,” Jones said of the donated deliveries. Bikes for the World splits shipping costs with its partners in the developing countries.
Bikes for the World requests a nominal monetary donation along with a donated, gently used bike in order to help defray shipping costs.
“It costs a lot of money to get from point A to point B,” Jones said.
Haynie told Southern Maryland News that the local Bikes for the World effort now has a walk-in container for donation collections at the Calvert County Storage Facility on Broomes Island Road in Port Republic. He credited Calvert Commissioner Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) with helping him obtain use of the large container.
Late last week Haynie reported he already had three bikes donated.
The former educator added that he is seeking volunteers to aid in his Calvert drive during the month of December. He surmises that during Christmas shopping season “many families will be buying new bikes and getting rid of older ones.”
Anyone who would like to help Bikes for the World in Calvert may call Haynie at 443-532-6200.
