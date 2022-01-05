By a 4-0 vote, the St. Mary's County Board of Appeals on Dec. 16 rescinded a temporary permit that a county department had issued for a pagan observance.
The land use and growth management department approved the permit on June 3, 2021.
Deputy Director Harry Knight and alternate board member Ronald Payne Sr., who was filling in for board member Guy Bradley, recused themselves.
In a Jan. 3 email, Knight said that Thomas Klug, one of the property owners, "is my first cousin on my father's side."
Assistant county attorney Neil Murphy defended the permit issuance as proper, as did land use and growth management director Bill Hunt. Murphy said the pagan observance is a permitted use under the rural preservation zoning, and added that the applicant did not go over the 20 days allowed. Fourteen days were used in 2019, fourteen in 2020 and eight in 2021, he said.
Only 2 acres of the 24.5-acre Lexington Park property are used for the pagan observances, according to permit applicant Lynn "Zorin" Klug.
The permit that was appealed on June 29 was specifically for five days: June 23 to 27. The Klugs had been cited for operating without a permit in November 2019, a board document states.
The appellants were Wayne and Judith Gwynn, neighbors of the Klugs.
Judith Gwynn complained about drumming, shouting and screaming after 10 p.m. and said the permit set a precedent.
The property is accessed through a 20-foot-wide shared driveway, but attendees also used a shared 10-foot-wide access on Hammett Lane, the Gwynns said.
Hunt said the property at 19889 North Snow Hill Manor Road, just north of the St. Mary's College of Maryland campus, is used primarily for farming.
Judith Gwynn complained about "a decapitated goat's head staked on [our] driveway on a Sunday morning" in October 2020.
A copy of a text message from Lynn Klug that the Gwynns included as part of their presentation described it as "very old world warding for the other neighbors at the water for duration of the wedding ceremony." The property is east of the St. Mary's River.
"When the drums start going all night ... and the fireworks go off, that's not what I call 'peace and quiet,'" neighbor George Fiackos said.
"We have been as reactive to their concerns as we have been permitted to be," Klug said, noting they cut off the noise at 10 p.m. and removed the trash the next day instead of waiting two days.
Klug added that a website was "taken down because plans had to change ... in order to be in good standing with our neighbors."
"We're a rapidly-growing faith group," Klug said. "We don't fit in the existing definitions."
Daniel Doherty called into the meeting and suggested the event be moved to a different location on the Klugs' property, which was also suggested by local attorney Chris Longmore in a letter the Gwynns included in their presentation.
"The Klugs have been good-faith players," Murphy said.
The event's website described a "Druid-led group ritual by Terra Coven" at The Grove at Owl Hill, according to a board document.
Board member Wayne Miedzinski said religious freedom was not part of the board's decision. He said the fact that the Klugs agreed to "cut it off at 10 p.m." told him that they had been "bad actors" for creating noise late into the night before that. He also called the Gwynns bad actors.
Board member Lynn Delahay said the Klugs have "taken latitude to the very nth degree."
Judith Gwynn alleged that in years past, Knight "gave them a permit on Day 3 of a five-day event. There's something wrong here. Just do the common-sense thing for our neighborhood."
Board chair Daniel Ichniowski said it was a tough decision. "I'm not certain the recommended motion solves the heart of the problem," he said. "We may be making the planning and zoning office aware that they made a mistake."