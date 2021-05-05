James Goldsmith will be returning to the La Plata Town Council, while David Jenkins won his race comfortably in official certified returns from the town’s May 4 election.
Goldsmith topped incumbent Matt Simpson in Ward 1, 270 to 181, while Jenkins defeated Amy Posey in Ward 4, 241 to 214.
Meanwhile, in Ward 3, Matt Trollinger was ahead of Jonathan Norris by only four votes, 233-229, as of Wednesday morning.
In an email that morning, Trollinger said Norris called, conceded the race and congratulated him Tuesday night.
In addition, Trollinger congratulated his opponent “on a very tough and organized campaign. ... I appreciate your desire to make sure our town police feel the support that they ought to from our town. We share this priority, and I wish you success in the future.”
Incumbent Mayor Jeannine James was re-elected without a challenger, and Evalyne Bryant-Ward won as she was the lone candidate in Ward 3.
Goldsmith, who served a two-year term on the council from 2009 to 2011 and lost re-election then by just two votes, said he’s looking forward to the challenges of the next four years after topping Simpson in this week’s election.
Goldsmith said he’d like to believe that he won convincingly because he’s the best qualified. He said he has served on the planning commission, design and review board and a parks and recreation commission.
Goldsmith noted that he served only two years previously before the council transitioned from two- to four-year terms in 2011. The man he lost to in 2011, Wayne Winkler, supported him this year, Goldsmith said, noting that Winkler had a Goldsmith sign in his yard.
Goldsmith said that the town has a provision for a recount, but noted that he didn’t ask for one in 2011 because he said he trusted town officials.
In an email on Wednesday, Town Clerk Danielle Mandley said, “Town code does not include any specific provisions that address a recount.” She added that the town attorney would have to advise on applicable laws that would address this issue.
Jenkins said it was a long day, noting that he went to town hall at 6 a.m. to inspect ballot boxes and ballots prior to the in-person balloting, which began at 7 a.m. and continued to 8 p.m. on May 4.
“As we can see, every vote counts,” he said.
The winners will be sworn in on Monday, May 10.
