St. Mary's College of Maryland President Tuajuanda C. Jordan has been appointed to the Historic St. Mary's City Fort to 400 Commission.
Jordan was one of six people named to the commission, which is responsible for planning and conducting observances in 2034 commemorating the 400th anniversary of Maryland’s founding. The commission was established earlier this year.
“I am honored to be appointed to this commission with the charge to help tell a richer, more complex and diverse history of the founding of the nation and the birth of democracy from the perspective of not just the colonizers, but the indigenous peoples and the enslaved peoples as well,” Jordan said in a press release.
In March, Historic St. Mary’s City announced the discovery of ruins at Maryland’s earliest colonial site, a 386-year-old fort, after searching for its location for nearly 90 years.
A team used ground-penetrating radar to identify the outlines of the defensive outpost, which served as the first permanent European settlement in Maryland and the fourth in British North America. The others were Jamestown, Va., Plymouth, Mass., and Massachusetts Bay Colony, which was centered around Boston and Salem, but also included parts of present-day Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.
The discovery of the original St. Mary’s Fort was the culmination of a search that dated back nearly 90 years.
The finding was made possible by a grant from the Maryland Historical Trust, and is one of a number of archaeological projects supported by the state. That first wave of settlers in Maryland included 150 colonists. St. Mary's City became Maryland's first capital.
“As one of the earliest settlements in the new world and Maryland’s first city, St. Mary’s City holds a special place in the history of our state and the nation,” Hogan said in the release. “I am proud to appoint these Marylanders who will work diligently over the next decade to celebrate and commemorate the founding of this historic landmark.”
Hogan's announcement on Sept. 24 follows the dedication last November of the Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland, located on the St. Mary’s College campus.
While conducting an archaeological investigation prior to construction of the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium, an archaeological team uncovered artifacts determined to be from mid-18th and early 19th-century slave quarters. The commemorative was built as a way to honor those enslaved who once lived on college ground and to educate students about the legacy of slavery.
In addition to Jordan, Hogan also appointed Michael R. Alderson Jr., Mary Anne Harms, Barbara A. Ives, Julian Blacklock Wills III, and named Brian K. Norris as commission chair.