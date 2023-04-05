Yolanda Wilson, president of the College of Southern Maryland, left, converses on Tuesday with Dottery-Butler Washington, Charles school board member, and Charles public schools’ Superintendent Maria Navarro before a briefing with Gov. Wes Moore (D) on Southern Maryland Rapid Transit.
Earlier this week, Gov. Wes Moore (D) and Lt. Gov Aruna Miller (D) visited Charles County as a part of the governor’s office cabinet meeting “Road Tour.”
As part of the trip, Charles government officials gathered behind the Waldorf Jaycees to brief the governor on efforts to create the Waldorf urban redevelopment corridor.
“We’ve been working on this for well over a decade and we’re starting to see that work reach fruition,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) told guests.
Jason Groth, deputy director of planning and growth management, and Martin Harris, director of public works, led Moore and Miller through a presentation on efforts to bring the decade-long project of revitalizing Old Washington Road to life.
The centerpiece of that plan is the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project, the long-running plan to bring light rail to Charles County that would connect White Plains to the Branch Avenue Metro station.
“We’re not trying to go a 1,000 miles. We want to go about 18, but we need to be able to take the steps to get there,” Harris said.
Harris said the project would create “great opportunities for economic development,” and called the project a “foundational piece” of development in the region.
The Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project has two alternatives, one using light rail and one using commuter buses.
Groth said that while the buses were “a little bit” cheaper to come by compared to the light rail system, the operational maintenance of the buses would be much higher.
However, both Groth and Harris were adamant that despite their preference, they did not want to bias the ongoing review of both alternatives.
The county hopes that renewed investment dollars will help bring the rapid transit project to life.
Last year, the county received $5 million in federal funding to facilitate the planning, design, engineering and environmental review process for the service.
Federal funding triggered a mandatory state match of $5 million through House Bill 414, passed in 2021.
Between $15 to $20 million more is needed to finish the process and complete National Environmental Policy Act requirements before a record of decision is given on the project.
County officials hope that some of an extra $100 million in the state’s fiscal 2024 budget will go toward completing the project. That money is slated for the Southern Maryland transit project as well as the Red Line project in Baltimore city.
College of Southern Maryland President Yolanda Smith, who was present at Tuesday’s visit, told Southern Maryland News she was excited for the project.
“Our students having access to business and industry and being able to take classes without that barrier of transportation would be a game changer for our students,” Smith said.
Moore said the project would be a great opportunity for Southern Maryland.
“It’s going to incentives opportunity to come to the people. … We want to make sure that we have an infrastructure system that is transit oriented and that we’re actually focusing on really creating ways of creating opportunity and a place where ambition and opportunity have a chance to meet each other,” Moore said.