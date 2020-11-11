Restaurants in Southern Maryland can now apply for financial assistance through a grant program created to provide direct relief to eateries throughout the state, with local jurisdictions disbursing the funding, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On Oct. 22, Gov. [Larry] Hogan announced a $250 million Maryland Strong Economic Recovery initiative,” Chris Kaselemis, director of St. Mary’s County’s department of economic development, told county commissioners at a meeting last week, adding that “$50 million was for counties to establish a restaurant relief fund.”
He said in Maryland, these grants can be used for working capital, such as rent, payroll, job training, the purchase of equipment or services to expend outdoor dining, and infrastructure improvements including HVAC system upgrades, technology to support carryout and delivery, purchase of personal protective equipment, disposable food containers and sanitation services.
“Counties have been given discretion on how to set up these programs but clearly the intent is for the money to go out quickly and not have tons of restrictions,” the director said. St. Mary’s County was awarded $779,674.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) claimed he was hearing from people that “big chains were getting a big chunk of the money” rather than providing for smaller local businesses. “Do we have any consideration of those?” he asked.
Kaselemis said “the way we are proposing this is just if you’re a restaurant in St. Mary’s County you are eligible. There are about 200 restaurants in the county … we’ve excluded national chains before and we only have 21 grants from our other [small business and nonprofit relief] grant program.”
To be eligible for the earlier grant, the business must have experienced a drop in revenue of at least 50%, which was reduced to 30% in June.
“That’s the dilemma from my point of view,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said of the guidelines.
Hewitt mentioned “21 seems so low” with Kaselemis agreeing.
Morgan suggested creating a window for the grant, only allowing small, local businesses to apply in the first 10 days and then opening it up to chain restaurants afterward.
“Even with all this effort, restaurants are busy and sometimes maybe it’s not worth their time. … We’ve encouraged people to apply, we’ve made phone calls,” Kaselemis mentioned. “We can start off by excluding national chains and then open it up if funds are left over.”
He said the funds need to go out by Dec. 31 but they are proposing closing the application Dec. 4, “since it takes us a while to process it and get it through.” Applications began being accepted on Nov. 9.
“That only gives you three weeks,” Morgan pointed out, before making a motion to accept the $779,674 for the program with other commissioners approving. “The earlier the better and we should be giving priority” to small local businesses for at least the first 10 days … after that, game on.”
To apply for the grant in St. Mary’s, visit www.yesstmarysmd.com/rgrants/.
Calvert and Charles counties offer relief with some restrictions
Calvert commissioners announced the county is receiving $646,295 for its relief program and began disbursing these funds to restaurants earlier this week. The program will remain open until noon on Dec. 11, or until funds are fully expended.
According to a press release, eligible Calvert businesses include full and limited service restaurants, locally owned franchise restaurants, snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars, catering businesses, bed-and-breakfast establishments with food service and food trucks.
Small restaurants with one to seven full-time equivalent employees may receive $10,000 and large restaurants with eight or more full-time equivalent employees may receive $15,000. To be considered eligible for a grant, businesses must also be in good standing with the state of Maryland; be current on all county tax liabilities; have no open zoning or permitting code enforcement issues; have been operational and earning revenue in Calvert prior to March 5, 2020; have a physical business presence in Calvert; and have at least one full-time equivalent W-2 employee. Grants are not open to franchises or national chains unless ownership and operation is local.
Business owners interested in receiving a grant in Calvert County are encouraged to review eligibility criteria and application requirements online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/COVID19ReliefFund or send an email to grant@calvertcountymd.gov.
Charles County received just under $1.1 million from the initiative and the county’s department of economic development is accepting applications for the grant until Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.
Any locally owned restaurant that has been in business since October 2019 may apply, including those who have already received grants from the county’s CARES Act funded grant programs.
The program will provide a minimum of $10,000 to eligible full-service restaurants, limited service restaurants and caterers. Food trucks, carry-out food and beverage businesses, and craft beverage taprooms are eligible to receive a maximum of $5,000.
Charles Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said in a release, “On behalf of the board of commissioners, we are pleased that a new relief package has been made available to our local restaurants. This grant program will complement the Federal CARES Act funding already provided to our local businesses.”
“Restaurants are still operating at limited capacity, which limits their income,” Darréll Brown, director of the county’s department of economic development, said. “With temperatures getting colder, they have additional expenses associated with outside operations, such as tents and heaters. These grants will allow restaurants to continue to operate and provide safe environments for their customers.”
To apply for the grant in Charles, visit www.MeetCharlesCounty.com/charles-county-covid-19-restaurant-relief-grants.
