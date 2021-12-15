It appears that The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Association and recently-announced Executive Director Scott Gray are a good match.
“I like museums and the East Coast,” Gray said Tuesday afternoon as he sat in his new office overlooking the flight line. “It’s a perfect fit. Who else besides someone who might work down at Pensacola gets to look out his office window and see a Blue Angels F-18 Hornet?”
Gray's first official day was Nov. 17 following what a news release said was “weeks of careful consideration” for the position.
“It is a great pleasure to welcome Dr. Gray to the Museum,” said George Hill, who is the museum’s president of the board of directors. “He combines just the right mix of education, experience, and vision to allow us to both set and accomplish goals. I look forward to working with Dr. Gray to continue to improve our museum.”
The release said that Gray, who was born in Long Beach, Calif., “has an extensive background in managing nonprofit organizations, making him more than qualified for the position.”
Gray received his doctorate in education and organizational leadership from the Pepperdine University Graduate School of Education and Psychology.
He finished his bachelor's degree in communications at California State, Dominguez Hills and his masters at Pennsylvania’s Shippensburg University.
He also helped found a San Pedro, Calif., tourism organization and worked at the 390th New Memorial in Tucson, Ariz.
Gray said he liked this area back from when he worked in northern Virginia doing communications for the trade show industry, and saw the job posting at the naval museum on LinkedIn.
“We had some very happy years in the area and we wanted to move back here,” he said. “I was fortunate enough that they wanted me for the job.”
Gray said he thinks the museum and its employees can tell a story.
“I think there’s important history to be told through not so much the planes,” he said. “The planes are important artifacts, but through the people, you always go through the people and their stories. They’re what’s important, and interpreting that and inspiring future generations, but also documenting what’s happened, what’s come before us. We always need to look at that history if we are to understand where we’re at today, and where we can go tomorrow. The journey is important.”
Gray’s father was a B-17 "waist gunner" for the 94th Bomb Group in World War II and was a prisoner of war at the hands of the Germans from 1943 through to the end of the war.
“We have a good collection out there and I’ve seen comments [from visitors who say] ‘It’s a small collection,'” he said. “Well, it’s a small collection because its focus is dedicated to what has served at the naval air museum, so that's important. And that’s OK. You don’t have to have an example of everything.”
Gray added that while it’s satisfying to walk into a struggling organization and help “bring it back from the precipice,” this is one example where that’s not the case.
“This museum does so much right,” he said. “This organization is strong, it’s vital, has a great board of directors, an outstanding staff, and the volunteer corps is very good. And the quality of personnel we have is excellent — pilots, engineers, lay people who have an interest. People who want to be here.”
Gray said there are plenty of things he’d like to implement.
“I have a lifetime of things I’d like to implement here,” he said. “One of the first things we want to do is improve the visitor experience to make sure we are enabling every visitor to get the full experience of being here, whether that is through the docents or some self-guided tours.”
He added he’d like to put some focus on the people behind the scenes, help make the simulator accessible to those with mobility issues and maybe change the layout inside the main building.
“We’re looking at the layout of the planes in the main building and how to best arrange them,” he said. “That’s not an easy thing to do. We want to showcase each aircraft but make sure it’s in a logical way. We have to spread them out. It’s not that there’s anything wrong with the way they’re laid out now, it’s just that our collection has grown over time.”
Gray, who has purchased a home in Lusby overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, would also like to move the Blue Angel inside.
“We have a lot of ideas for the future and it’s going to take time to develop those, but I think everybody around here sees where this museum can move next,” he said. “I’m coming into a great situation. Look at this facility the county built, this just wondrous. There’s nothing here that is imitated. It’s all real.”