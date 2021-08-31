A Great Mills man faces a felony assault charge and misdemeanor charges of theft and malicious destruction of property following an alleged machete attack on Aug. 27.
Police responded last Friday at 11:44 p.m. to the 46100 block of Leesa Court in Lexington Park.
The alleged victim, Mario Hernandez-Maldonado, said he and his brother, Steve Hernandez-Maldonado, were sitting in a pickup truck in their driveway listening to music when Cesar Gonzalez-Lopez, 31, and his brothers, Jason Gonzalez and Jose Gonzalez-Lopez, came up and started banging on a window of the vehicle.
The alleged victims got out of their vehicle to see what they wanted and the defendant became angry and a fight ensued in the yard, a charging document states.
Afterward, the alleged victim went into his residence with his brother but came back out when they realized they left the keys in the pickup. The defendant and his brothers then allegedly started another fight. Cesar Gonzalez-Lopez then allegedly grabbed a machete from inside a Toyota Corolla and began swinging it at Mario Hernandez-Maldonado and his brother, but missed.
The defendant then allegedly struck a window on the driver's side of the pickup and shattered it, the charging document states.
The defendant allegedly drove away when the alleged victim called for someone to call the police, but returned before police officers arrived 5 minutes later.
St. Mary's sheriff's office Deputy Raymond Allebach wrote that Cesar Gonzalez-Lopez was told multiple times to get out of the vehicle but refused. He was then grabbed by the wrist by one deputy and two others took him to the ground, the document states.
A leather sheath for a machete was allegedly found under a passenger seat in the defendant's vehicle.
The alleged victim said the defendant took his keys, which police found on the ground outside the vehicle where the defendant was sitting.
Cesar Gonzalez-Lopez was originally held without bond on Aug. 28 but was released on his own recognizance on Aug. 30.