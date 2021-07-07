A 44-year-old Great Mills man was sentenced to 18 months of probation on Friday, July 2.
Lawrence D. Nelson was sentenced for one count of second-degree malicious burning. He had been scheduled for a jury trial for second-degree arson this week.
According to prosecuting attorney Sarah Proctor, Nelson burned down a shed and the fire extended into a single-wide trailer in the 20500 block of Ridge Road in Great Mills on Sept. 13, 2020.
The state fire marshal's office determined the fire was intentionally set, Proctor said. Nelson was indicted Dec. 7.
Proctor noted that the charge was amended as part of an Alford plea, where the defendant does not admit to the crime but agrees that the prosecution has enough evidence to convict.
Judge Michael J. Stamm ordered Nelson to pay $4,547 in restitution plus $125 in court costs. Nelson was given credit for one day in jail.
Stamm noted that the sentence was below state guidelines.
Nelson pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor prostitution in January 2007 from an Oct. 13, 2006, incident.